Pearl Mbewe has since broken her silence after rumours that she and Sello Maake kaNcube are headed for divorce

After the couple was hit by divorce allegations, Sello Maake kaNcube allegedly lost out on an endorsement

Mbewe hailed her husband and asked for people to leave him alone, hinting that they are going through something as a couple

After divorce rumours swirled, the Ncubes remained silent; up until now. The couple indirectly addressed the allegations with touching social media posts.

Pearl Mbewe hailed Sello Maake kaNcube for being the best husband amid divorce rumours.

Source: Instagram

Pearl Mbewe gushes over hubby Sello

On her Instagram post, Pearl Mbewe broke her silence after it was alleged that she and actor Sello Maake kaNcube were headed to splitsville. Pearl hailed her husband and said he is a loving husband to her.

Her post also hints that they are going through something as a couple, but she never delved deeper into it. In her message, Pearl asks people to leave Sello alone.

"You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people would just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible. I'm sending you love and strength in this trying time of our lives. I will forever love you, and your spirit shall remain unshaken. Love Mpho ya hao! Sello Maake KaNcube."

Sello responds to Pearl's message

In response to Pearl's touching post, Sello seemingly confirms they are not getting divorced. Pearl is also Sello's manager.

“It’s sad how people are so quick to judge! After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always and will always honour my position as a man and husband.”

Reacting to the post, Mzansi was left confused as the post did not directly address rumours that they are indeed getting divorced.

Sello Maake KaNcube loses endorsement deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, after the divorce allegations, Sello Maake kaNcube was alleged to have lost out on an endorsement with Budget Insurance.

The seasoned actor was also reportedly alleged to have been scrapped from the television series Championships.

