Khama Billiat has been giving fans a glimpse into his stunning double-storey house on social media

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star regularly flaunts his cool pad and impressive car collection

This comes after he was reported to be on the brink of losing his house due to missed payments

We looked inside Khama Billiat's house and his impressive car collection. Images: khamabilliat

Source: Instagram

Khama Billiat is living a footballer's dream and reaping the rewards of his hard work with some luxurious purchases.

A look inside Khama Billiat's house

Celebrated Zimbabwean footballer, Khama Billiat, is enjoying the fruits of his labour from his decades-long career, and never fails to give fans a look inside his luxurious lifestyle.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player, who recently bagged a one-year contract with Zimbabwean club, Yadah FC, often shows off his stunning mansion and its incredible features.

From his spacious kitchen to his breathtaking backyard and pool area, Billiat's double-storey is decked with some cool features fitting to his aesthetic - and his car collection happens to be the cherry on top.

Billiat's garage houses a Range Rover Sport Lumma priced at R3.5M, parked beside his BMW 1 Series M135 worth over R980K:

Khama Billiat stands to lose house

The footballer's luxurious lifestyle is said to be in jeopardy after it was revealed that he had fallen behind on payments.

Briefly News reported that Billiat stood to lose his Midrand mansion after failing to make regular monthly payments on his R1.7M bond despite earning R95K with his new team, Yadah FC.

Moreover, the house apparently stands to be placed on auction in order to help recoup the loan.

After recently reconsidering his retirement and shooting his shot to represent the Zimbabwean national team, it seems Billiat is working hard to get back on track with his house payments:

Source: Briefly News