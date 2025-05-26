Orlando Pirates are finalising a three-year deal to sign Stellenbosch captain Sihle Nduli as a replacement for departing midfielder Miguel Timm

Nduli rejected a contract extension from Stellenbosch, signalling his desire for a new challenge after nearly joining Pirates in January but was held back by high transfer demands

The Buccaneers plan to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season and under a new head coach, with Nduli expected to play a key role in midfield

Orlando Pirates are on the verge of landing Stellenbosch FC’s Sihle Nduli as they prepare for life without veteran midfielder Miguel Timm. The 28-year-old anchorman is reportedly in advanced discussions with the Soweto giants, with a lucrative three-year contract already on the table.

Timm’s departure was confirmed earlier this month after Pirates opted against triggering the extension clause in his deal. With his exit now imminent, the club has moved swiftly to secure a replacement who can provide both leadership and steel in the centre of the park.

Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker confirmed midfielder's exit after final appearance. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Facebook

Nduli snubs Stellies extension for new challenge

Nduli had recently been offered a contract renewal by Stellenbosch FC but turned it down, signalling his intent to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere. The midfielder captained the team in what turned out to be his farewell appearance, a goalless draw against Cape Town City this past weekend.

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker confirmed Nduli’s departure in the post-match press conference, thanking the player for his contribution and professionalism throughout his time at the club.

A goalless draw marked the end of Nduli’s chapter with Stellenbosch FC. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Facebook

January move blocked over transfer fee demands

According to SABC Sport sources, Pirates were close to securing Nduli’s signature during the January window, but negotiations collapsed after Stellenbosch placed a hefty price tag on the player, who was just months away from becoming a free agent. The Buccaneers opted to wait and are now poised to get their man without paying a transfer fee.

The Soweto outfit did not make any acquisitions in the previous window despite competing on multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League. With coach Jose Riveiro having since parted ways with the club, management is prioritising squad strengthening ahead of the new season.

Pirates planning for new era under incoming coach

Nduli’s impending arrival signals a new direction for Pirates as they seek to rebuild under a new head coach. The midfielder’s experience and versatility are expected to be vital as the club prepares for another taxing campaign.

While final details are still being ironed out, Nduli’s move to Orlando Stadium is seen as a done deal, pending formalities. Once signed, he will be expected to slot straight into the heart of the midfield — filling the void left by Timm and anchoring the Buccaneers’ ambitions moving forward.

Amajita star player receives guard of honour

Briefly News previously reported that Amajita star player, Lazola Maku received a guard of honour when he returned back to school from the historic Under 20 AFCON triumph.

The 17-year-old, who featured for the full 90 minutes in every match and earned a Man of the Match award against Zambia, was cheered by fellow pupils and teachers in celebration of his achievement.

Originally from Cape Town, the teenager plays for SuperSport United’s youth team and has emerged as one of the standout performers in Raymond Mdaka’s squad. Reflecting on the homecoming, Maku expressed gratitude to his school for their consistent encouragement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News