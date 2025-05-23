Rulani Mokwena parts ways with Wydad Casablanca after a disappointing season marked by a string of draws and missed CAF Champions League qualification

South African coach Rulani Mokwena appears to be heading to Egypt’s top-flight league, with reports strongly linking him to a deal with Zamalek. The move comes hot on the heels of his departure from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca following a challenging stint.

Short-lived Wydad tenure ends in frustration

Mokwena, 38, lasted just one season at Wydad, where initial optimism gave way to inconsistency. Despite a competitive squad, Wydad finished third in the Botola Pro League after a frustrating campaign marked by a string of draws. A run of seven consecutive stalemates derailed their ambitions of CAF Champions League qualification and eventually led to the club parting ways with the coach. The final stretch of the season saw Mokwena absent from the dugout for three matches, signalling a breakdown in the relationship before the official announcement of a mutual contract termination.

Zamalek lining up Rulani

According to Egyptian and Moroccan reports, Zamalek have tabled a formal offer to Mokwena to take over their senior team. The Cairo-based outfit, one of Africa’s most storied clubs, is looking to rebuild and sees Mokwena’s modern tactical approach as a potential fit. Radio Mars, a Moroccan sports broadcaster, confirmed the Egyptian club's interest, reporting:

“South African coach Rulani Mokwena is close to embarking on a new coaching experience in the Egyptian Premier League after receiving an offer from Zamalek.”

Orlando Pirates out of the picture?

Before the Zamalek links emerged, Mokwena had been mentioned in connection with a possible return to Orlando Pirates, especially after the Soweto giants parted ways with Jose Riveiro. However, many Buccaneers fans voiced reservations about his comeback, recalling his previous unconvincing spell at the club. Instead, sections of the fanbase have thrown their weight behind a possible return for Pitso Mosimane, who is currently unattached after leaving his post in Iran earlier this year.

What’s next for Pirates?

With Mokwena seemingly headed to North Africa, Pirates will need to act swiftly to appoint a new head coach ahead of pre-season. The club’s next move could determine their momentum heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Rhulani Mokwena: What went wrong at Wydad?

Briefly News previously reported that Rhulani Mokwena has parted ways with Wydad Casablanca with just three games left in the season.

The 1-1 draw against Olympic Club de Safi was the breaking point. Football analyst Brighton Bafana told Briefly News that Mokwena is tactically sharp but struggles with the mental side of leadership. At a club like Wydad, managing pressure and egos is just as important as getting results.

Despite this setback, Bafana believes Mokwena still has a bright future. His next move—whether in the PSL or abroad—could define the next chapter of his coaching career.

