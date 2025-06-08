Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane has cautioned against comparing the Amakhosi's young players to those at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, saying the circumstances are not the same.

The South African midfielder believes it’s unfair to measure Chiefs’ rising talents against their counterparts at rival clubs, where environments and support systems differ significantly.

The South African under-17 assistant manager, in an interview with iDiskiTimes, claimed that players face different pressures in all clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

“Let’s keep in mind that players like Mofokeng are in teams that aren't under the same kind of pressure as someone like Mdu [Mduduzi Shabalala],” Letsholonyane told iDiski Times.

“The pressure isn’t the same across all clubs. At Pirates or Sundowns, it’s a different story when the team is six or nine points ahead in the league and doing well in CAF competitions. It’s easier for their youngsters to step in, play with less stress, and still be allowed to make mistakes and recover.”

He added that the environment at Chiefs demands more immediate results, and that burden can weigh heavily on young players.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“At Chiefs, the youngsters are doing their best to manage the pressure. But every mistake they make can directly affect the team’s performance, and that can impact their confidence and development,” he added.

“As much as yes, we should compare apples and apples, I’m saying at this point in time, the level of stress is not the same. That’s me trying to defend them at least (chuckles).”

Source: Briefly News