Durban Residents Protest After Twins Fall in Unmanned Shaft, Causing 1 Death

Residents of Druban flocked to the streets in the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal, demanding that justice be served for twins, one of whom died recently

The twin died after they fell into an unmanned shaft in October: one of them died on the scene the other was rushed to the hospital

Protesters demanded that the building be closed, and the police confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched

Twins fell down a shaft and one of them died. Durban embarked on a protest. Image: @biphakati

Source: Twitter

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The parents of twins who died after falling into an unmanned shaft at the HOMii building in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have called for justice to be served.

According to IOL, hundreds of residents marched down Dr Pixley KaSeme Street in Durban on 27 October to protest against one of the twins' deaths. The twins, Aphelele Dlamini and Aphile Dlamini, died on 1 October 2025 after they fell down a shaft in the building. Aphile was rushed to the hospital.

Family shattered

Members of the family, including the children's aunt, Thuli Dlamini, said that the police's investigation into the deaths does not comfort them, as one of them is fighting for his life in the hospital. She alleged that the police took a statement at the mortuary but misplaced it.

The father of the children, Khaya Dlamini, demanded to see footage from the incident. He said he wants to know what happened to his children and called for the building's management to be held accountable. His sister-in-law said the owner of the building did not show up until the family buried Aphelele on 25 October.

The building management issued a statement conveying its condolences to the family of the victims. The management said that the safety of the residents remains its utmost priority.

