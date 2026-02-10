On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, news reports emerged that Shebeshxt was charged behind bars after he was found in possession of contraband

Shebeshxt is currently in custody after being denied bail by the Polokwane High Court and is expected at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 17 February 2026

Social media users reacted strongly, with many saying his chances of release worsened after the reported development

Shebeshxt was charged behind bars. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has reportedly landed in hot water while behind bars. The incident comes just over a week before Shebeshxt returns to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 17 February 2026.

Shebeshxt is currently behind bars after Polokwane High Court judge Natalie Burnet upheld Senior Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi’s decision to deny the musician bail on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

While the rapper awaits his next appearance before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, new reports filtering in indicate that Shebeshxt is in trouble with law enforcement after being found with prohibited substances in his jail cell.

Shebeshxt caught with prohibited substances behind bars

On Tuesday, 10 February 2026, current affairs and entertainment blogger Limpopo Chronicle shared news that Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known by his stage name Shebeshxt, had reportedly been charged while in custody at the Polokwane Holding Cells.

According to the blogger, Shebe was charged on Tuesday morning after officials found several prohibited items in his possession. Officials reportedly found Shebeshxt in possession of a smartphone, empty sachets containing remnants of an unknown substance, and a drug-smoking pipe during a search.

SA reacts after Shebeshxt lands in fresh trouble

Social media users flooded the comments with a flurry of reactions. Several social media users argued that any chance of Shebeshxt being released had worsened after the reported development. Others criticised Shebe for being irresponsible, especially after his wife recently gave birth.

While some highlighted that the issue wasn’t Shebeshxt but the officials who had made it possible for him to obtain contraband, others suggested he should be transferred to the prison housing Thabo Bester and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Here are some of the comments:

@Waltz42747233 remarked:

“Oh my God, with a young babe, he still does this. No, this guy must get tested if he is ok upstairs 😭”

@Pole1803 said:

“He will stay there until June. He's doesn't want to be rehabilitated.”

@Gadfly342043 argued:

“If a remand detainee is allegedly found with contraband inside a holding facility, it’s not only about the artist. Contraband does not walk through in walls. It reflects on SAPS/DCS systems: searches, supervision, and internal controls. Accountability must run both ways.”

@djstago said:

“This one is on holiday. Let him enjoy his stay in peace.”

@Buntu_Bokweni suggested:

“Send him to Kokstad, he's dangerous 😭”

@Ngubenil remarked:

“This one has accepted his fate🤞🏾His followers must accept that they can’t want his freedom when he doesn’t care about it.”

Mzansi reacted after Shebeshxt reportedly landed in hot water behind bars. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Police argue jail will rehabilitate Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that police argued that time behind bars would work in Shebeshxt's favour, especially regarding his drug addiction.

When the Lekompo singer appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be beneficial for his rehabilitation.

