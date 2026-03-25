Resurfaced footage of Pearl Thusi fuelled speculation about her health and overall well-being

The clip was reshared on X (Twitter) on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, with social media users focusing on Pearl Thusi's physical appearance and not the message she was sharing

Some users expressed concern about her health and appearance, while others defended her and criticised harsh or insensitive comments

A resurfaced snippet of Pearl Thusi fuelled speculation about her health. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

An old video of multi-talented South African actress Pearl Thusi has sparked concerns about her well-being.

Photos and videos of Pearl Thusi rarely fail to make her a topic of discussion on social media.

The Queen Sono actress previously topped social media trending charts following her comments during the memorial service of her slain close friend, DJ Warras.

Social media users weighed in on Pearl Thusi’s physical appearance and expressed concern about her well-being after watching resurfaced footage.

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Pearl Thusi sparks concern after old video resurfaces

On Tuesday, 24 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @azania1023 reshared a clip of Pearl Thusi opening up about a horrible church experience. The post was captioned:

“Pearl doesn’t look well.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to resurfaced video of Pearl Thusi

The post caught the attention of social media users and sparked a flurry of reactions. Some were concerned about Pearl Thusi’s well-being and explained why she seemingly looked unwell. Others defended her and reprimanded her critics.

Here are some of the comments:

@XcodeMastermind claimed:

"Please be kind, those are the symptoms of depression."

@DDT_PM suggested:

“It’s the hair for me that’s giving away that something isn’t right 😭😭Maybe it’s just ageing, who knows.”

@theroyaldeyonix remarked:

“She looks finished. I thought it was someone from Somalia.”

@Masiprince joked:

“She's fine, it's just too many random cuddles before flights, it's tiring 😵”

@Pinky1141575 criticised:

“The comments here. Lol. For your information, Pearl is doing very well. Worry about yourselves and your well-being. Maybe haters need to normalise camping there by her Insta just to prove what I'm saying. It's 2026, hating Pearl still won't put food on your table like it didn't last year and years before.”

@elonjohnson1639 advised:

“She is finished, guys. The streets are cruel. Young girls pursue a career, find a man and settle down. The DNA of all these men are not good for your bodies.”

@GeeNkosina94703 said:

“Being broke and irrelevant ain’t fun. She now twerks for anything that breathes.”

@shellbeachx asked:

"You mean she looks natural?"

Mzansi reacted to the footage of Pearl Thusi. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi’s provocative dance moves at groove

In other news, a video of Pearl Thusi dancing provocatively with a man in a nightclub surfaced on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

The video gained attention shortly after she trended for a story she shared at DJ Warras’ memorial on 19 December 2025. The man in the video was allegedly younger than her.

Some social media users questioned Pearl Thusi's behaviour, with others poking fun at Cassper Nyovest’s behaviour in the same video.

Clip of Sino ‘Ndofaya’ Kama dancing shirtless raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sino ‘Ndofaya’ Kama trended online after a clip showed him performing without a shirt on stage in Midrand.

The clip was shared on X (Twitter) by controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula on Monday, 9 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News