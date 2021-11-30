It has been four months since the passing of Shona Ferguson and his wife Connie Ferguson has been on a rather commendable healing journey

Today, Connie is celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary by herself for the very first time and even though things were getting easier, this took her back

Followers came together in the comment section to send her virtual hugs after she opened about how tough of a day it is going to be

Dealing with the loss of a loved one never gets easier and Connie Ferguson's openness about her journey of healing and grieving after the death of Shona is telling. The actress has been back at work and is returning to life as normal slowly but surely and often shares when she's had a rough day. Her first wedding anniversary with her husband is just one of those hard days.

Shona and Connie got married in 2001. YouthVillage reports that the couple tied the knot just four months after their first kiss. Shona was a self-professed hopeless romantic and told an interviewer that he remembers the exact moment he first met the love of his life, Connie.

Ferguson was dropping off friends in Botswana when the stunning Connie walked out of the room to greet him. The late actor described their encounter as love at first sight and he knew right then and there that Connie was the lady of his dreams.

Just four months shy of their 20 year wedding anniversary, Shonna passed away due to covid-19 complications. Connie has been open with her followers about the heartbreak she endured when she lost him and continues to share the rollercoaster of emotions that come with grieving.

Today, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her beautiful wedding day and reflected on the first that this is her very first anniversary without Sho.

Followers and loving friends hopped into the comment section to extend some warm wishes and let Connie know that she has so many people in her corner and ready to embrace her with open arms.

Someone who knows a thing or two about how she might be feeling, Ayanda Ncwane, wrote:

"Hmmm ❤️❤️. It is well!"

@precioustheplanner commented:

"Sending you so so much love sis Connie ❤️❤️ May God’s love comfort & strengthen you when it’s hard like today."

@kwa_mamkhize said:

"Ohhhh babe Askies , all will be well with time we are here for you ❤️❤️"

@basetsanakhumalo added:

"His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches over you! You are the apple of God’s eye Connie, and He holds you ever so tenderly in His loving arms and today we all stand in prayer with you and for you. Love you my friend."

Mzansi offers Connie Ferguson love and support after tough day, “Loss doesn’t get easier, we do get stronger.”

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson is slowly easing into the norm, just two months after the passing of the beloved Shona. Connie has made it known that although she remains strong, the transition has not been seamless. The widow shared a heartwarming photo of her and her late husband after the kind of day she would have loved to talk to him about.

After taking a much-needed break from her boss lady role as Harriet Khoza on Mzansi Magic's The Queen. The powerhouse finally made a return to the screens, picking up right where she left off with the telenovela, reports ZAlebs.

Although fans of the show were excited to see her back and Connie did not miss a beat in her role, she took to her Instagram to share that the day was filled with more downs than ups as yesterday marked two months since Shona's passing.

