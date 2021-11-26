Unathi Nkayi Pens Sweet Post as Her Baby Boy Turns 17: "Happy Birthday to Him"

Unathi Nkayi has penned a sweet post to her baby boy who is turning 17 this Friday, 26 November

In celebration of Sinako's birthday, the Idols SA judge shared a long story about how her son was born and how she told him that she was pregnant with her daughter

The singer's fans said they love the way she protects her kids from the public as she hid his face in the snap she posted on social media

Unathi Nkayi has taken to social media to share a sweet post she penned in celebration of her son's 17th birthday. The Idols SA judge penned a lengthy post about how scared she was when she fell pregnant 17 years ago.

Unathi Nkayi is celebrating her baby boy's 17th birthday. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Unathi posted a snap of herself with Sinako's face hidden. The media personality told Sinako she remembers the first time she held him for the first time.

"We stared at each other and didn’t blink for what felt like forever. It was strange for me staring at myself, my twin. Seeing my eyes, lips and bone structure in another human being."

Unathi shared that his son woke up one day and told her that she was pregnant with her little daughter. He kept telling her the same thing for seven days straight until she had a check-up.

"Low and behold I was pregnant."

Unathi's followers took to the star's comment section to wish her son a happy birthday. Check out some of the comments below:

tasabrahams said:

"Happy birthday to the young man. May all good prayers made for him and by him be fulfilled. Dr Barera was my dr too. He used to tell me the 6th one was free, may his soul rest in peace."

thebeikalafeng commented:

"I love how you raised your beautiful kids away from the media. How you understood that your celebrity and work is your choice and not theirs. How you protected them from the evils of social media. Mostly, I love how authentic you have stayed all these years. An inspiration."

ntando_ns wrote:

"Happy birthday to him. He shares his birthday with my beautiful niece Lulu. I know he will grow to be great because you are."

buhleladybee added:

"I admire how you protect your children's identity by hiding out their faces. I feel it gives them a chance to form their own identities in life. But of course you may have your own reasons. Anyway... Happy birthday to the young man."

Unathi Nkayi and Prince Kaybee make fire music

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has been making fire music with Prince Kaybee for the past few days. The singer shared that she has been at home with the music producer recording new music.

The media personality made headlines recently after she was fired from Kaya 959. She did not mope around after her dismissal from the radio station but decided to record new music.

Unathi took to Instagram to share a video of herself with Prince Kaybee in studio. According to ZAlebs, she captioned her post:

"Been home for the week making music. It’s been magical to say the least. Thank you @princekaybee_sa."

