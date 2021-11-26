Mona Monyane Missing Her Late Daughter Amani: “4 Years Later, I Am Well”

Actress Mona Monyane is remembering her late daughter Amani-Amanza Wamazulu four years after her untimely death

Mona faced major backlash from social media users for having a baby so soon after giving birth to her first and she clapped back

The celeb shared a throwback photo of herself holding baby Amani shortly after her birth and penned herself a sweet message

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Losing a baby is never easy and actress Mona Monyane can attest to that. The media personality was looking back on the moment she gave birth to her daughter and took some time to reflect on the amount of strength she gained through healing.

Mona Monyane has shared her healing journey after losing her daughter. Image: @mona.monyane

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that Mona Monyane's baby sadly passed away just seven days after she was born. The actress opened up about the incident and how her pregnancy received so much backlash from the public. Amani was her second daughter and for a moment she lost all faith in God.

Four years after the death of her baby, ZAlebs reports that Mona is looking back on the traumatic day and wrote herself a beautiful message to show pride for how far she has come in the healing journey.

Monyane shared a photo of herself and her late daughter just moments after her birth, making the moment more vulnerable and real. She wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"At first I did not understand...4 years later... I AM well. Thank you for giving me the strength you did. The awakening you did. The self-love you did. Thank you for healing me in the midst of all that pain."

"Thank you for being a part of me, eternally. I will continue to be the best version of me for the whole world to see. Because of you. I love you forever my sweet."

Ntombi Mzolo announces heartbreaking passing of 3-year-old daughter, people show support

Briefly News reported that Mzansi presenter Ntombi Mzolo’s heart was broken into a thousand pieces after losing her baby girl. No one can ever explain the pain of losing a child.

Ntombi’s daughter was just three years old. Taking to social media on, 16 September, Ntombi announced the passing of her tiny princess, reported TimesLIVE.

In an emotion-filled post, Ntombi shared a picture of her beautiful baby, letting the world know “Heaven has gained another angel.”

Source: Briefly.co.za