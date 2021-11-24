A young female student couldn't believe her eyes as she went from waiting for a bus to owning a brand-new car

A stranger showed up where she was waiting for a bus after school and dangled a car key while informing her it belonged to her

In the heartwarming video, the kind stranger then led the stunned student to where the whip was parked and gave her R15 800 cash as well

A young female student identified as Abigail was swept off her feet by a kind stranger who surprisingly showed up at her school.

The man, a content creator, approached Abigail where she was waiting for a bus and gifted her a new car and R15 800 cash.

The student thought she was being kidnapped Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by ThatWasEpic

Source: UGC

Abigail had thought she was being kidnapped

In a video capturing the sweet moment shared on ThatWasEpic on Facebook, the kind man had set out to gift three cars to three lucky students without rides of their own.

Abigail happened to be the third lucky student he would be approaching that day.

When he met Abigail and told her she was the lucky recipient, the young student raised an alarm that people were usually kidnapped that way.

She kept expressing doubts about the development until she was led to where the white whip was parked.

People hail him

Allan Kun Byaruhanga said:

"With love from Uganda .if I ever win anything, gimme cash instead id rather than pass it on to more people who gat the same needs as me and we both win... Thanks for the great work."

Lawretta Buenyen wrote:

"You are so humanitarian, your lifestyle always trips me cause the way and manner you treat people is the ideal thing to do as humans, all your hard earned money goes to helping people and charity."

Joe Centrone

"Such a great thing to do. Hey I'm old so is my car . I can use a car mine is 12 years old and not running that well. Make an old man's life easier, if not thanks anyway.

"I love the way you are helping people !"

Hawa Mary Menjor

"Wow I can't believe this, given this car away really makes me happy through out the hole video I was laughing so much thank you for all your help you are really a blessing to us mankind, God bless you for all your hard work. Love you so much ♥️."

Source: Briefly.co.za