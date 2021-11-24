BI Phakathi Generously Blesses Man Who Only Asked for Milk, Video Warms Hearts

South Africa's faceless hero BI Phakathi gave a measure of hope to another random stranger on the streets

It comes after the local benefactor crossed paths with an old man at what appears to be a shopping complex

After engaging the man, who'd simply asked for milk, BI handed several R100 notes, much to the former's surprise

South Africans have again been touched by the random acts of kindness being doled out by the faceless hero, BI Phakathi.

But these acts are anything but small and have cast the giving hand of the man only known as BI into the league of Good Samaritans.

In his latest spree, captured in a video published on his BI Phakathi Facebook page, the local benefactor stumbled across an old man sitting alone at what appears to be a busy shopping complex.

The caption read:

"Act of Kindness, he wanted milk for the bread and this happened."

After exchanging salutations, the man, who identifies himself as Reynard, humbly asks that BI assist him with a pint of milk for his bread, which he then displays in a confirmatory manner.

BI then offers to go and get the milk, but before dotting off into the nearby store, asks if there was anything more he could get Reynard.

In the footage recorded using his phone, BI, on his return, hands Weynard his milk. Seconds later, having initially handed Weynard what looks like R30 rand, starts dishing out R100 notes.

At this point, Reynard appears visibly shocked, and then he asks:

"Is it my birthday today? ... Is it my birthday?"

Reynard almost freezes in shock as BI continues handing him R30 notes. At one point, Reynard is heard saying:

"I can't believe it."

BI responds by telling him to place the money safely in his pocket while repeating the words:

"It's all love," attempting to clear the now revived man's confusion.

Locals cheer on warm act of kindness

@Crystal C. Collins wrote:

"Poor chap. He was just needing some nutrition/calories. Look at his response time even to the act of kindness."

@John James said:

"Pure love. I also wana start doing these."

@Pam Hall added:

"I love that you give to these people but am sad that you film them and post online when they must already feel so low."

@Benita Singh offered:

"It's so sad.. They just ask what they need to eat.. I know the feeling."

@Desiree Veldsman mentioned:

"Wow wow wow, I always get tears in my eyes watching BI's videos, just to see the appreciation in their eyes is enough for me. God bless you BI."

