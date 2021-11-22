Alililili: 3 Pics Inside K Naomi’s Lobola Ceremony, “The Most Beautiful Bride”

K Naomi is officially off the market after she shared photos from her beautiful lobola negotiations that took place this past weekend

The media personality has had quite a lot to celebrate this year alone with an engagement, a baby and now a few cows

Fans are constantly on the lookout for her posts because more often than not these days, there is bound to be a massive announcement

K Namoi has had one of the busiest years, she's gone from being a girlfriend to a fiancée, a mom and now a wife in just the span of a few months. The celeb's social account has become an announcement hub and fans are constantly waiting for the next piece of news.

ZAlebs reports that many followers were amazed by the modern element of K Naomi's lobola celebration. The media personality shared photos of herself and hubby surrounded by a whole bunch of friends and family. The number of people in attendance is was shook some peeps.

The celeb shared moments from the day with her followers on Instagram and as expected with her posts, followers were beaming with excitement. K Naomi wore traditional garments in the photos as she celebrated with those closest to her.

The celeb praised her cows in her caption and followers and celeb besties took to the comments to congratulate her on the momentous occasion.

@pearlmodiadie wrote:

"The most beautiful bride!!! "

@boity rejoiced and ululated:

"Alilililililili!!!! Makoti o montle!!!"

@minniedlamini commented:

"Baby girl ❤️ This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You deserve it all."

