SK Khoza showed off his vocal chops in a video posted by Moshe Ndiki on his timeline and Mzansi is feeling the award-winning actor's sweet voice

SK proved to Mzansi that he's not only a talented thespian but is also gifted when it comes to music and his fans agree that he's the best

Some of SK's fans have asked the star to join the Mzansi music industry and drop an album because they believe he has what it takes to be singer

SK Khoza is not only a talented actor but he can also sing. The award-winning actor showed off his vocal cops in a video shared on social media by Moshe Ndiki.

SK Khoza can also sing. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Moshe was rubbing the former The Queen actor's feet when he started belting out a love song. Surprised peeps took to Moshe's comment section to sing SK's praises after he showed off his singing talent.

Taking to Instagram, the bubbly Moshe jokingly shared that his foot massage turned into a serenading ceremony when SK Khoza started singing.

Impressed peeps took to Moshe's timeline to share their thoughts on SK's singing skills.

sthembile_fit said:

"Hai, is this Mr Khoza? He has a beautiful voice."

zamasango_anesu wrote:

"Hayibo, he can sing, washaaa."

nothando8774 commented:

"Ncaah, this is so sweet. The voice nkosi yami kah SK, jereva."

tatty_hera said:

"You are good, we're waiting for the Album."

_queen_fifs wrote:

"I forget that SK can sing, what a talented gent."

lindo_mabanga commented:

"This is why we need a Mzansi version of the Masked Singer."

thee_blvck_chxck added:

"@skcoza it's time for you to officially join the music industry."

Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza's loved-up video sparks dating rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki and SK Khoza are allegedly dating. The rumours of their romance were sparked by videos of the two stars being all lovey-dovey with each other. The videos went viral on social media.

The two have worked together on the set of The Queen and their friendship dates back to 2018. In one of the clips, SK goes on to compliment his "girl's" painted toes and a few seconds later it turns out he's holding Moshe's feet.

Not so long ago, Moshe Ndiki, who is openly gay, was dating Phelo Bala. SK's relationship with his ex-fiancée Mandy Hlongwane ended in tears after abuse and cheating allegations were levelled against the actor. Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the alleged relationship between the two celebs.

Source: Briefly News