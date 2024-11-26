A lady was determined to wash her clothes the old traditional way that she soaked them before starting the exhausting process

The hun shared a clip showing herself in action on her social media account, gaining many comments

The video reminded many social media users of their days doing laundry by hand, and they took to the comment section to share them

A woman showed how she managed a laundry day the old-school way. Image @musa_03293

A woman who does not mind hard labour got people talking after sharing a video of herself cleaning her clothes in her home.

The clip was then shared on TikTok under the woman's user handle @musa_03293, gaining almost 600K views and 15K likes.

The lady dedicates a day to her clothes

The video shared by @musa_03293 starts with her sipping cider and putting her clothes in a bath. She begins washing and takes a break to make herself something to eat, then returns to finish off and hang them outside.

Mzansi huns remember their hand wash days

Over 400 ladies took to the comment section to comment on the lady's video. Some asked her why she wasn't using a washing machine, and others shared they preferred washing their clothes by hand even though they have machines.

User @LindeeUppityAfrican

"Found my people. I only use the washing machine for towels and cotton 🙈."

User @MashianeMbali said:

"One thing about laundry you will feel hungry time and again😏."

User @Gwenevere commented:

"Girl, I remember those days, my mother, me. No doubt, this keeps you humble🥰🥰🥰."

User @Yaneh shared:

"I started doing this while I have a washing machine. These machines don't do the job properly."

User @Darlingtammie said:

"I need to go back to doing this because the machine is damaging the clothes."

User @AwarunamedGachini added:

"Love that we are the new adults, a task with a drinky drink on the side?? Free will is prospering 💃🏾."

