A hun plugged the girlies with stylish coats at Foschini, which caused a stir among South Africans due to the high prices, even on special

Social media users expressed shock and disappointment, with some suggesting cheaper alternatives

Despite the outcry, the coats have captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts

A video highlighting trendy Foschini coats has shocked South Africans by the high prices, sparking widespread reactions on social media. Images: @carismavan.

Source: TikTok

A recent video showcasing stylish coats at Foschini has left many South Africans experiencing "chest pains" due to the hefty price tags despite the items being on special.

Social media user @carismavan posted the video, highlighting the store's trendy coat selection, which has since gained traction among fashion lovers.

However, the excitement over the chic designs quickly turned to shock as netizens realised the coats were still quite expensive, even after the discounts.

South Africans react to Foschini's prices

The video has garnered significant attention and sparked a flurry of reactions, with many users expressing their disbelief at the steep prices:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the outcry over the costs, the coats have certainly captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts across the country.

@Naledi__S couldn't contain her surprise, asking @carismavan:

"When did Foschini become so expensive? 😨😨"

Others, like @Charlotte Charliez, longed for the fashionable coats but admitted the prices were out of reach. She humorously commented:

"I need the first one, but I am as delusional as the song 😭"

Some users offered alternatives for stylish winter wear without breaking the bank. @Business with Tumi ✝️💰 suggested exploring other shopping options, stating:

"Go to Dunudunu ko MTN taxi rank or to coat corner in Kempton Park. R1400 is eight vintage coats. U won’t regret it."

Foschini's price point: A hot topic

The discussion didn't end there, as more users chimed in with their thoughts on Foschini's pricing. @lizydlamini bluntly remarked:

"Foschini is expensive, shame."

While @R. 🦋 echoed the sentiment, lamenting:

"Foshini Prices ??!? 😭"

Bloem woman plugs SA with Edgars R99 sale

Briefly News reported that a Bloem woman shared a video promoting Edgars' R99 sale, showcasing stylish underwear and heels, sparking excitement among South Africans.

Many users expressed their plans to visit Edgars, eager to grab the deals despite concerns about size availability.

The sale has generated a shopping frenzy as Mzansi rushes to exploit the bargains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News