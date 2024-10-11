A local man on TikTok shared a video of a woman, possibly his spouse, dancing at a family event

The woman, surrounded by older people, danced in the middle of the group with a drink in her hand

Members of the online community headed to the comment section to applaud the woman living her life

Living life as your true self and dancing like nobody is watching is a beautiful way to embrace joy and freedom. One woman did just that, thoroughly enjoying herself while dancing and having fun with her family.

Fun has no age limit

A man named Micky Serapelo took to his TikTok account (@mickymaraton) to share a video of a woman, possibly his spouse, dancing and having a blast at what might have been a family gathering.

The vibrant woman danced to a local track with a drink in hand, and a group of stern-looking older women watched her bust a move.

Take a look at the woman living life in the video below:

SA loves woman having a fun time

Over a thousand social media users rushed to the comment section to praise the woman for having a ball of a time. Many also shared the same thoughts when describing the woman's cool vibe.

@lukumwenda17 laughed and said:

"Rich aunt with no kids has arrived for the December festive."

@mwangialice1 jokingly told people online:

"When I grow up, I want to become a rich aunt because I want to disappoint the enemy."

Speaking about the older women in the background, @levygafane said with humour:

"Grannies looking worried about if their son married the right makoti."

@mya41440 also spoke about the older women:

"Hai, the oldies are not happy in the back."

@ke_poonkie_bey adored the woman, writing:

"My aspiration in life."

A curious @rayofletsatsi wondered:

"Who is this diva? I love her."

