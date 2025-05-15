A young man who once scored just 17% in maths went on to achieve seven distinctions and 100% in physical sciences, becoming a successful actuarial analyst

Despite a friend telling him he was "too dumb" to study actuarial sciences, he graduated with honours and earned multiple trophies, landing in Mpumalanga's top 10 matric results

The graduate now runs a tutoring business, helping other students overcome academic challenges, using his journey from failure to success as inspiration

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One young man shared his journey from being put down by a friend to his professional and academic success. Images: @a.x_the_great

Source: Instagram

A young South African man has shared his incredible journey from failing maths to becoming a successful actuarial analyst and business owner. Ambition Xitsundzuxo Mathebula, who runs @great_tutoring_solutions, posted a powerful video at the end of April showing how he proved his doubters wrong.

The video begins with a simple but cutting caption:

"To my friend who said I shouldn't study actuarial sciences cause' I'm dumb..."

What follows is a transformation story that has inspired many. The footage shows his old maths exam paper with a devastating 17% score, a mark that would discourage most students from pursuing a career in numbers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

But the video doesn't end there. The next frames show his grade 12 results with seven distinctions, including a perfect 100% in physical sciences. The transformation is remarkable, especially considering where he started. His dedication paid off when he was named among the top 10 students in Mpumalanga for his matric results.

The video continues to show him in graduation robes, surrounded by numerous trophies earned during his university years. Today, Mathebula works as an actuarial analyst, a profession that requires exceptional mathematical and analytical skills.

Actuaries are professionals who use advanced mathematics and statistics to solve complex financial problems, calculate insurance prices, and manage financial risks for businesses.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Turning pain into purpose

What makes Mathebula's story even more inspiring is how he's using his experience to help others. He now runs Great Tutoring Solutions, where he helps students who might be struggling like he once did. As an actuarial analyst, CEO, and director of his tutoring businesses, he's living proof that early failures don't determine future success.

The actuarial profession is known for its rigorous academic requirements. Professionals must master skills including financial modelling, risk management, and complex mathematical analysis. The fact that someone who once scored 17% in maths now works in this demanding field shows the power of perseverance and proper support.

A young man shared his incredible journey from failure to success. Images: @a.x_the_great

Source: Facebook

Students seek his guidance

The comments on his post show how his story resonates with current students facing similar challenges.

@lurrynkuna was amazed:

"Physics 100🫥"

@nyikon030 asked curiously:

"Quadratic formula grade 10... Were you taught the Quadratic formula in grade 10?"

@thabile_p enquired:

"Do you tutor grade 11 Maths and Physics?"

@y0uruglyboy reached out:

"I need help😔"

3 other stories about academic triumph

Briefly News recently reported on a McDonald's employee who celebrated his graduation by wearing his regalia to work.

recently reported on a McDonald's employee who celebrated his graduation by wearing his regalia to work. A woman made history as the University of Mpumalanga's first-ever PhD graduate, sharing her research on plastic pollution that inspired her academic journey.

A daughter and mother graduated together from the University of Zululand, sharing an emotional celebratory dance that showed education has no age limits.

Source: Briefly News