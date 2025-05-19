A young South African man, @thato.mokgosi.338, has inspired many after sharing his remarkable achievement of becoming a lawyer at just 22 years old

The promising legal professional, who studied at North-West University and now lives in Sandton, Gauteng, expressed deep gratitude for reaching his career goals at such a young age

His achievement has sparked widespread congratulations on social media, with many followers praising his hard work and dedication

One Gauteng-based lawyer shared his success story that went viral on his social media page. Images: @thato.mokgosi.338

Source: Facebook

A young South African man has warmed hearts across the country after sharing his impressive journey to becoming a lawyer at just 22 years old.

Facebook user @thato.mokgosi.338, who studied at North-West University and currently lives in Sandton, Gauteng, posted a series of images showing himself in a courtroom this May. The photos include scenes of a judge seated in the courtroom and a selfie of the young man dressed in his lawyer's robe.

He shared these proud moments with the caption:

"A young lawyer at 22, was lucky enough to live out my dreams, and I will forever be grateful 🙏"

The young man, originally from Mafikeng, completed his law studies at North-West University. His achievement is particularly noteworthy considering the lengthy process usually required to qualify as a lawyer in South Africa.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

The path to becoming a lawyer in SA

Becoming an attorney in South Africa requires several years of dedication and hard work. The journey usually begins with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, which typically takes four years to complete.

After obtaining an LLB, aspiring lawyers must complete practical vocational training through articles of clerkship. This hands-on experience is important for gaining practical knowledge in different areas of law under the guidance of experienced practitioners.

Once the practical training is complete, candidates must pass the board examinations set by the Legal Practice Council of South Africa. These exams test knowledge of legal practice, ethics, professional responsibility, and various areas of law.

The final step involves applying to the High Court for admission and officially enrolling as an attorney. This includes taking an oath of admission and committing to serve with integrity, honesty, and professionalism.

Some students choose alternative pathways such as first completing a BCom Law or BA Law degree before moving on to an LLB. These three-year degrees provide a foundation in either business or humanities alongside legal training, but don't qualify graduates to practise law without the additional LLB qualification.

One man from Mafikeng shared a video of his accomplishments at a young age. Images: @thato.mokgosi.338

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

The young lawyer's achievement sparked an outpouring of warm wishes and congratulations from social media users.

@Ñõ_Lw_Ãzî offered heartfelt congratulations:

"Congratulations, God bless you until the end 💯❤️"

@Deboyy_Blxckie shared his academic journey:

"Congratulations. I am 22 years old and am doing my 4th year in varsity 🥴"

@Mmakgotso_Mampa showed support despite not knowing him personally:

"Happy for you, stranger. Congratulations 🎊"

@Florence_Mathebza_Florence added a spiritual note:

"Well done, young brother, God bless you all the time. Always pray before you go to work🙏🙏🙏"

@Palesa_Valashiya offered maternal-like praise:

"Boy, well done, son, may God protect you."

