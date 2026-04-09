South Africans reacted positively after Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa was highlighted as the first Black female CEO of Naspers South Africa

Her journey from Soweto to leading a multi-billion rand company was shaped by education, global experience and strategic leadership

Many netizens on social media viewed her success as a symbol of progress and representation in corporate South Africa

Big wins don’t always come with noise, but this one definitely got people talking. A South African woman quietly climbed her way to the top of one of the continent’s biggest companies, and now the country is taking notice. It’s the kind of story that reminds people what’s possible when preparation meets opportunity. And for many, it hit deeper than just business; it felt personal.

Dr Phuthi stood confidently at the podium as she addressed attendees during Stellenbosch Business School’s Academic Opening, delivering a keynote speech to a captivated audience. Image: Christina Kyle

Source: Facebook

A post shared by Shore.Africa on 7 April 2026 had South Africans celebrating a major milestone in corporate leadership. The spotlight was on Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, who became the first Black and first female chief executive of Naspers South Africa, a company valued at around $40 billion.

Her journey began in Meadowlands, Soweto, where she was raised before leaving South Africa at just 17 to pursue her studies in the United States. She attended Rutgers University, where she earned a degree in economics, and later completed her MBA at De Montfort University. Her early career started in New York at Fieldstone Private Capital Group, where she built a strong foundation in finance before eventually returning home.

Dr Phuthi makes Mzansi proud

Back in South Africa, she continued to rise through the ranks, taking on leadership roles at the Development Bank of Southern Africa and later becoming CEO of Shanduka Group. According to Shore.Africa, Dr Phuthi also founded her own investment firm, Sigma Capital, further cementing her reputation as a strategic and disciplined leader. In 2019, she stepped into her role at Naspers, and by 2025, she had joined the board while also taking on responsibilities at Prosus.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her leadership has extended beyond the boardroom, with roles in organisations like the United Nations Global Compact Network South Africa and the BRICS Business Council. Over the years, she has earned recognition from global platforms including Fortune, Forbes and CNBC Africa, reflecting the impact she has made across industries. Her story is not just about personal success, but about shifting what leadership looks like in Africa’s corporate space.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa smiled as she received an honorary doctorate from the Central University of Technology, Free State, dressed in academic regalia during the formal ceremony. Image: CUT

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s how Mzansi congratulated her

Vincent Moabelo wrote:

“Her father, Mohale Mahanyele, was born and bred in Gamanamela, Limpopo, not far from my home village. He was a shrewd businessman and used to host annual gatherings to support the community. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

Gordon Thomas commented:

“Where you come from does not limit your success in life.”

Anna Oliphant said:

“We are well represented, keep up the sterling work.”

Matt K Mongale shared:

“Phuthi is from Dobsonville. We grew up together, she is proudly a Dobsie girl.”

Annelize Marais commented:

“Let’s celebrate this, a South African multimillionaire through hard work and dedication.”

Godley Satikge wrote:

“You are representing Soweto very well. We are proud of you; you are an inspiration.”

Thips Thapelo commented:

“What a great inspiration.”

Phangisile Petunia Yende said:

“She is truly one of the best.”

Catherine Hendricks wrote:

“Wow, congratulations.”

DrTracy Mmako commented:

“Congratulations, Phuthi, well done on your achievement.”

Leonard Sithole said:

“Congratulations, you are a true leader.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about black excellence

A young black woman who did extremely well on her matric showed people that her excellence started from an early age.

Dineo Mokgoshi, founder and owner of Segometsi Bagoshi Agricultural Project, sold her suburban house in 2016 to launch a poultry farming venture in Winterveld, Pretoria.

Matshediso 'Tshedi' Mhlolo is set to receive an award at the upcoming Bold Excellence Awards, sparking reactions online.

Source: Briefly News