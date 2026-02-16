Dineo Mokgoshi, founder and owner of Segometsi Bagoshi Agricultural Project, sold her suburban house in 2016 to launch a poultry farming venture in Winterveld, Pretoria

Her farm has grown to a point of boasting a capacity for over 300,000 laying chickens, employing more than 20 permanent staff, and training 22 university students annually, among other achievements

She stated that her farm ran with a professional structure consisting of two supervisors and one manager, all holding university degrees

A South African woman sold her house to launch her now successful poultry farm. Image: @Entrepreneur Times

Source: Facebook

Dineo Mokgoshi made a significant life decision in 2016 by selling her suburban home to pursue a career in poultry farming.

The news of this bold move, reported by the Entrepreneur Times page on Facebook on 13 February 2026, reflects her dedication to agricultural innovation and aspirations for economic empowerment.

The same dedication has earned her praise from the internet community, which noted a recurring topic in South Africa about land ownership.

The post introduced the woman via the caption:

"Meet Mam Dineo Mokgoshi, a successful poultry farmer and the founder and owner of Segometsi Bagoshi Agricultural Project. She started farming in 2016 after she sold her suburban house to start poultry farming in Wintervelt, Pretoria. Today her farm has a capacity to house over 300 000 laying chickens, employing over 20 permanent employees and training 22 university students every year. She also has 120 sheep and goats, 250 cattle, including 133 Brahman. The farm has two supervisors and one manager, all with universities degrees."

See the full post below:

Mzansi reacts with praise

Netizens in Mazansi loved the woman's story, with many reacting with praise and enthusiasm to buy her products.

One Facebook user, Nozinga Thingo, was ready to support the business, writing:

"Drop the digits so that we can buy eggs and milk."

Another user, Johannes Mmako, parised and inquired:

"Good work ma'am. Do you also do lectures for private people?"

Another one, Mzoxolo Mzwa'thula, added a challenge:

"They say we are nothing without white farmers."

Another Facebooker, Nickie Talkmore Tiyanani, asked:

"Well done mama where in Wintervel is this farm located?"

A user by the name of Shintsha Makhaye approved the venture, stating:

"Well done, ausi Dineo.You will never go wrong with agriculture."

Tshidi Monamodi chimed in:

"This is inspiring."

Jacob Mokale was inspired and shared:

"That is my dream. One day is one day."

Athini Ndlela gave a testimonial, saying:

"I was doing my Agric training there. What a woman!"

Some of the chickens raised at Dineo Mokgoshi's farm. Image: @Entrepreneur Times

Source: Facebook

