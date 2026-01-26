A young woman who did extremely well on her matric showed people that her excellence started from an early age

The TikTok creator gave people a run-through of her entire schooling career, and it was filled with wins all the way

The lady posted photos showing people that being on top of her studies has always been a breeze for her

A student celebrated being a top achiever at her school showed people where it all started. The young lady kept track of all her academic achievements ever since she started school.

The young lady shared a TikTok post flexing that she has been collecting Ws since she began school. The matriculant was happy to show off that her hard work for 12 years was beyond worth it.

In a post on TikTok, @hearts4.sharpay showed that her recent recognition for being a top achiever in matric at her school was a long time coming. The young lady flexed that she has been the top academic achiever at high school since grade 1 for 12 years. The young lady posted more than 20 photos of her academic merits throughout all the grades. Her grade 7 report before starting high school included 100% in met. Since grade one the lady maintained an average of no less than 80%.

South Africa amazed by academic lady

Many people thought that the young woman's academic career was impressive. TikTok users showered her with congratulations as she was dubbed DUX learner 2025 at her school. Read people's comments below:

Phathu was stunned:

"What do you mean you were in grade 5 in 2018😭😭😭 kanti how old are we guys😭."

sbahleeee💓 the creator added:

"Forgot to mention I was the deputy headgirl in primary school and Headgirl in high school ❤️"

Nkosi_TLB44✌️ said:

"2020 you were going to be dux learner😭"

lebzaflow05 remarked:

"You've inspired both my Norrie kids to work even harder. I remember when your name was called out at last year's prize giving, the whole hall roared. well done and all the best on your future endeavours 🩷"

Mama wabo HLEHLE added:

"Ooh my baby I'm so proud of you hle .. you did exceptionally well...you deserve the best ❤️may the Lord bless everything you touch,keep you safe at all times ..much love and respect for you my baby,you carried yourself, disciplined and focused ever since ..I'm so grateful and blessed to be your mother ..I love you❤️keep pushing until you reach what you are destined for and that is greatness...all the best my princess💫the sky is the limit🕯"

meraxluna noticed:

"So you're basically saying consistency is key? Noted. 🙏🏾📝 Congratulations beautiful! 💗🥰✨

vuyo said:

"You have every right to flex. Don't know you but I'm so Proud of you."

