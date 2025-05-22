South African musician Bongani Fassie has announced a new documentary titled Through My Eyes

The show will focus on his life as the son and living heir of the late singer Brenda Fassie

Bongani Fassie spoke about how his story was never told in detail whenever Brenda was discussed

After years of Brenda Fassie's story being told through the lens of other people, Bongani Fassie is finally getting the change the narrative.

Bongani Fassie announces documentary

Taking to Instagram, the former Jozi group member shared the poster of the upcoming documentary. The show is titled Bongani Fassie: Through My Eyes, "Bloodline of greatness. A deeper truth," he shared.

Bongani Fassie unpacks Through My Eyes documentary

According to TshisaLIVE, Bongani said the spotlight is on him this time around, but he will include certain aspects of his mother, Brenda Fassie. He said that for some time now, the Weekend Special icon has always been the focal point.

“The story has been told over and over again. The narrative has always been the same: when you talk about Brenda, we include Bongani. However, this time, the story is about Bongani, and it will include Brenda,” he shared.

Bongani Fassie's documentary 'Through My Eyes' will be a deep dive into his life as Brenda Fassie's son. Image: Brenda Fassie/ Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bongani said he is taking over the legacy of his mom's and will delve into his life when she passed away. All of the nitty-gritty will be highlighted in the film.

“What happened in the dark, how you survive and persevere through the trials and tribulations that come with being the child of a legend. I’m going to unpack every little thing," he added saying their story has never been told fully.

The show will also include Brenda's heritage, "There is still a lot behind the scenes that the public is not aware of. Some people are not in the public domain who can tell us so much about her," he revealed.

At the event, Bongani will also launch the Fassie Legacy Company.

Bongani Fassie blew Brenda's royalties

In 2024, Bongani's spending habits were placed in the spotlight as he was alleged to have blown his mother's royalties on nonsensical things.

According to The South African, Bongani received several payments, bringing the total R400K from Brenda Fassie's royalties. He allegedly spent the money in two months. Now, Bongani was alleged to be growing in debt and still failed to pay his kid's school fees.

“The kids have been sitting at home and not going to school since then, and he does not seem to care," a source told ZiMoja. “He blew it all. He blew that money on alcohol and hosting parties."

When scolded for his bad spending, Bongani allegedly would brag about being the son of the late Brenda.

Bongani Fassie in altercation with complex security

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongani Fassie was caught on camera allegedly having an altercation with the complex security.

The fight allegedly started when Bongani Fassie brought home a group of women who, when they wanted to leave, were belittled.

