Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva was at the Shaka Ilembe Season 2 premiere

The reality TV star looked dapper on the gold carpet, wearing a light brown suit and black formal pants

Sweet Guluva previously shared a video accepting his invitation to the event and spoke proudly of the TV show

Sweet Guluva showed up in a fashionable ensemble at the 'Shaka Ilembe Season 2' premiere.

Source: Instagram

Much-loved reality TV star, Sweet Guluva, was part of the celebrations for the highly anticipated Shaka Ilembe Season 2 premiere. The season will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

Sweet Guluva channels inner Shaka Zulu

The reality TV star, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, looked stylish on the star-studded gold carpet. At the event, which took place on 12 June 2025, Guluva effortlessly pulled off a bhinca look wearing a light brown suit and black formal pants.

The celebrated Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, 1 June, where he received his invitation to the event.

He said, "Super excited to be attending the Shaka iLembe premiere! It’s an honour to be part of a celebration of storytelling, culture, and legacy. I’ll be there proudly representing! Can’t wait to witness history on screen."

'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva brought out his inner bhinca look.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Sweet Guluva's look

Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald shared Sweet Guluva's look, but prior to that, he had announced that the star would be attending.

"Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva will be attending the Shaka Ilembe Season 2 premiere! Are you ready to see his outfit on the Gold Carpet tomorrow? And you don’t forget to tune in at 7 pm on Mzansi Magic tomorrow for the broadcast of the gold carpet!"

MacDonald later posted a video of Guluva strutting his pose on the carpet.

Mzansi reacts to Sweet Guluva's post

This is how people reacted to his look. Some fans loved it, some think he needs a stylist.

@__LelloM exclaimed:

"He played it too safe. There’s just something missing here!"

@ceec58072 stated:

"Mufasa! He looks so good!!"

@KingP518861 stated:

"Fashion is really not his thing, and that is okay."

@Paballo_maseko_was disappointed:

"Bhod ke sana. It’s such a chop."

@Bongekile920283 shared:

"Awe, Sweet Guluva. Clean and proper!"

@nono21277273384 replied:

"I love sweet g, but this is a miss.. Thought the theme was African royalty, not somatekisi."

Shaka Ilembe cast mingles wth Gateway fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shaka Ilembe Season 2 cast members mingled with fans at the Gateway Mall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

At the activation event, viewers were given the opportunity to mingle with the cast of the series. Nomzamo Mbatha spoke about what viewers can expect:

"Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself. And having played this character has been an absolute honour, as I have said before, Queen Nandi is one of the biggest women of impact in the history of our country, and I can't wait for people to watch the second season."

