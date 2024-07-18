The former Miss South Africa winners Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri landed roles on Queen Modjadji

It was alleged that they behaved like divas on set, which caused them to lose their major roles

However, MultiChoice refuted this and said the ladies bonded and got along with the cast and crew

Beauty queens Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri landed major roles in the new Mzansi Magic telenovela Queen Modjadji. However, theirs did not last long because they now allegedly have cameo roles.

Shudufhadzo and Ndavi accused of being divas

When the former Miss South Africa winners Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri landed roles on Queen Modjadji, there was uproar online from sceptical people questioning their acting abilities.

Now, after the series premiered, drama has been associated with the ladies. According to ZiMoja, they allegedly behaved like divas on set. Ndavi portrays Muthanoni Khensani, and Shudu plays Muthanoni Mulalo.

The ladies are wives to men in the royal families. However, their major roles were allegedly reduced to cameo roles because of their diva tendencies.

“Because of their high demands, the producers decided to cut their stay short and give them cameo roles,” a source told the news publication.

Did Shudu and Ndavi behave like divas?

According to Sunday World, MultiChoice refuted this claim, saying the ladies bonded and got along with the cast and crew. However, the ladies did not attend the premiere because they had other commitments.

“Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri were pleasant on set and bonded very well with the cast and crew of Queen Modjadji.”

The series premiered on 14 July, receiving some rave reviews online from fans.

