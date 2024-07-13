Seven people convicted of the murder of two sisters in the Eastern Cape were sentenced to life behind bars

The group reportedly stoned and torched Nothethisa Ntshamba and Ntombekhaya Ndlanya, whom they accused of witchcraft

The group was also handed an additional ten years each for arson; however, the sentence would run concurrently with the murder term

The Mthatha High Court sitting in Ntabankulu sentenced seven people convicted of burning alive two sisters accused of witchcraft to life. Images: Stock Images.

South Africans have welcomed the sentencing of seven convicts who burnt two women they accused of witchcraft.

Seven found guilty of murder and arson

The Mthatha High Court sitting in Ntabankulu sentenced the group to two life terms each for the murder of sisters Nothethisa Ntshamba and Ntombekhaya Ndlanya.

Lwandiso Mzaza (29), Lufefe Mzaza (28), Yamkela Nonjojo (31), Odwa Nonjojo (34), Anelisiwe Nonjojo (32), Zithini Rhayisa (34) and Mkhonzeni Ngcabangcosi (24) were handed their sentence on 12 July 2024.

The seven reportedly bought petrol in December 2018 and plotted to kill those they suspected of being witches. According to TimesLIVE, the group confronted the sisters and stoned them before dousing them with the fuel and setting them alight. The group then reportedly burnt down Ntshamba’s home in the Ngonyama Administrative Area in the EmaXesibeni District.

The group was also handed an additional ten years each for arson; however, the sentence would run concurrently with the murder term.

Mzansi welcomes sentence

Many netizens applauded the court for handing down life sentences to the convicted.

Setukana Molaakgosi said:

“That serves them well; they will meet their match in prison.”

Amos Zacks Zulu added:

“Good.”

Karabelo Lemenemene Kay commented:

“We need to rid ourselves of these 14th-century beliefs...Afrika o salela morago [Africa is lagging behind] while other parts of the world are zooming into the new world.”

@Kudzi75 stated

“South Africans doing what they know best.”

