Shudu Musida and Ndavi Nokeri, former Miss South Africa winners, are set to make their acting debuts in the series Queen Modjadji

Shudu will portray Muthanoni Mulalo, a wife from the VhaVenda Royal Family, while Ndavi will play Muthanoni Khensani, a wife from the VaTsonga Royal Family

Social media reactions to their casting were mixed, with some questioning their acting abilities and others expressing excitement for the show

South African models Shudu Musida and Ndavi Nokeri are venturing into the world of acting. The stars reportedly bagged acting roles in the upcoming series, Queen Modjadji.

Former Miss SAs Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri to make their acting debut in the new series 'Queen Modjaji'. Image: @shudufhadzimusida and @ndavi.nokerii

Ndavi Nokeri and Shudu Musida to make acting debuts in new series

Former Miss South Africa winners Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri are about to take over the Mzansi acting scene. The beauty queens are reportedly going to star in the highly anticipated series, Queen Modjadji.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Shudu will play Muthanoni Mulalo who is one of the king/queen’s wives from the VhaVenda Royal Family while Ndavi will play Muthanoni Khensani, one of the king/queen’s wives from the VaTsonga Royal Family. He wrote:

"Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida will be making her screen acting debut on the series, Queen Modjadji. Shudu plays Muthanoni Mulalo who is one of the king/queen’s wives from the VhaVenda Royal Family."

Another post read:

"Ndavi Nokeri, Miss South Africa 2022 has been cast in the upcoming epic series, Queen Modjadji. Ndavi plays the role of Muthanoni Khensani — one of the king/queen’s wives from the VaTsonga Royal Family."

Mzansi react to news of Ndavi Nokeri and Shudu bagging acting roles

Social media users were divided following the announcement. Some said acting roles should be reserved for real actors. Others noted that they can't wait for the show.

@AmuRasie said:

"I hope these beauty queens can act"

@Papirazzi_ commented:

"Where are real actresses bakithi ."

@MzuraVanie added:

"Students who are doing Drama must just give up."

@Sammy_Sauce1 said:

"Another one? Wow! Who's the casting director? I think someone has a model fetish "

@Adv_Dlela said:

"We will always cry for our beloved actors as now will ever be replaced by influencers."

