DJ Oskido recently celebrated DJ Zinhle in a heartfelt Instagram post shared on 13 June, and it quickly went viral

Thanks to his massive following, the post has made headlines, with many trying to connect the dots about their close-knit friendship

This isn’t the first time DJ Oskido has shown love to DJ Zinhle, whom he openly considers family

DJ Oskido is making headlines after he celebrated DJ Zinhle in a now-viral Instagram post shared on 13 June.

DJ Oskido was spotted with DJ Zinhle. Images: djzinhle, oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Thanks to DJ Oskido's huge social media following, the Instagram post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

DJ Oskido gives DJ Zinhle her flowers in heartfelt tribute

Taking to the picture sharing app, DJ Oskido shared photos standing next to DJ Zinhle and captioned them:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"From mentorship to mastery, @djzinhle pulled up now one of the biggest brands in the game. Let the Izitha talk… we’re still building."

However, this is not DJ Oskido's first time showing DJ Zinhle some love.

Over the years, he has celebrated her big wins and often gives DJ Zinhle her flowers.

Against DJ Oskido's recent post, Briefly News has connected the dots about their longstanding friendship that spans decades.

DJ Zinhle and DJ Oskido open up about their close-knit friendship

Speaking to the media in 2022, DJ Zinhle revealed that they first met while she was working at SAB as a brand representative in the 2000s.

The celebrated DJ even booked DJ Oskido for a Miller's event.

DJ Zinhle was out and about with DJ Oskido. Image: oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

However, the two met again at YFM's ninth birthday celebration, where DJ Zinhle was booked to perform.

Since then, the two have worked together across all verticals with Oskido seemingly playing a father figure to Zinhle.

DJ Oskido revealed that DJ Zinhle helped him career-wise; the two have worked on several projects since then.

The celebrated producer revealed this during his Podcast and Chill with MacG interview.

He also opened up about his R200,000 'push present' to DJ Zinhle. DJ Oskido revealed that the money was to care for the star until she gave birth.

Just like those before her, DJ Oskido has been lauded as one of the biggest mentors in the South African entertainment industry.

He has worked and collaborated with several artists, including Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee and man of the moment Scotts Maphuma.

Last month, he made headlines when he had lunch with Scotts Maphuma amid his woes after having a fallout with fans. His gesture wowed many.

A look at DJ Zinhle’s illustrious career

After all, DJ Oskido's caption has seen netizens trying to connect the dots about DJ Zinhle's illustrious career that spans decades.

DJ Zinhle started her career in the 2000s and has remained relevant.

She had her shot at fame when she became a resident DJ on a SABC 1 dance show called Jika Makija.

Against her newfound fame, she spread her wings to music with several collaborations with seasoned singers.

Since then, she has headlined several shows across the globe. The multi-award-winning star has also proved she is a jill of all trades.

DJ Zinhle has had her fair share of headlines on small screens.

She has starred in several big-budget productions, including Rhythm City and her reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.

DJ Zinhle pulls off a big surprise for DJ Oskido

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle threw a big surprise for DJ Oskido.

Despite the big surprise, fans were quick to give it a nod, while some admired the close-knit friendship between the two.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News