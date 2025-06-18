Mamelodi Sundowns could earn over R2 billion if they win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, thanks to FIFA’s record-breaking prize structure

The Brazilians stand to pocket USD 6 million (R112.6 million) in group stage prize money alone if they win all three matches

Sundowns already beat Ulsan HD, still to face Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense in the group stage as they chase global glory in the United States

Mamelodi Sundowns have a golden opportunity to rake in more than R2 billion at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States , if they go all the way in the expanded 32-team tournament.

FIFA recently confirmed the lucrative prize money breakdown for the revamped competition, and the numbers are staggering. With three group matches to be played, the Brazilians could earn up to USD 6 million (approximately R112.6 million) in the group stage alone.

Group stage rewards could spark major windfall

Each group stage win is worth USD 2 million (R37.5 million), while a draw will see clubs walk away with USD 1 million (R18.7 million). With Sundowns facing Ulsan HD (South Korea), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), and Fluminense (Brazil), a strong performance could translate into an early financial boost.

While the matches themselves are daunting, the rewards make them even more significant. If Sundowns manage to win all three group games, they will secure the full USD 6 million on offer before even entering the knockout rounds.

Progression means exponential payouts

Advancing through the knockout stages adds exponentially to the prize money. Here’s the full breakdown of what's at stake beyond the group stage:

Round of 16: USD 7.5 million (R140.8 million)

Quarter-final: USD 13.125 million (R246.3 million)

Semi-final: USD 21 million (R393.9 million)

Finalist: USD 30 million (R562.7 million)

Winner: USD 40 million (R750.3 million)

The winner doesn't just take home the USD 40 million. FIFA confirmed that the total sum, including all previous rounds, would amount to USD 125 million , that’s a jaw-dropping R2.34 billion.

Road to riches started with Ulsan HD

Miguel Cardoso's side already began their historic journey on Tuesday where they beat Ulsan HD 1-0. That victory saw them pocketing R200 million.Their next matches involve taking on European giants Borussia Dortmund on 21 June and wrapping up the group stage against South American champions Fluminense on 25 June.

It’s a daunting fixture list, but with Sundowns’ growing reputation and CAF pedigree, the club , and South African football as a whole , could be on the verge of making history both on the pitch and in the bank.

Sundowns star ruled out of CWC

Briefly News also confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns will be without an injured player for the global tournament in North America.

The South African star has been scheduled to undergo surgery and could miss the start of next season.

The player's absence won't have much effect on Cardoso's side as they already have replacement lined up in the squad that travelled to the United States.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director hails Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl relished facing Sundowns at the Club World Cup.

The German legend is looking forward to his team facing the South African league champions.

