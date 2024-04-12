A woman hilariously expressed having a crush on one of the South African Police Services members

The lady was in a police station in Pretoria when she saw a police officer who caught her eye

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at her hilarious revelation

A woman had a crush on a random police officer in Pretoria. Images: @presh_maxfit/ Instagram, @Gallo Images

A woman did not shy away from showing her TikTok followers her crush on a South African Police Services member in Pretoria.

In a video uploaded by @presh_maxfit, she is in a police station in Pretoria. Without any expectations, she saw a police officer who caught her eye. In the clip, the SAPS member is in his uniform, standing behind the desk, helping another citizen.

The woman thought of capturing him in the video, saying that he must certify her as one of his copies—hilarious. The woman further said that she was the cop's criminal, and he must arrest her.

"Arrest me I'm your criminal."

Woman thirst over SAPS member

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 530k views, with many online users laughing at the lady. Some jokingly said she must not date a cop because they have a terrible dating reputation.

@NomaOnke felt envious:

"Iyhoo I hear you guys talking about copies, mara I wanna be that pen ."

@King Chomela joked:

"Can you please ask him he is wearing a bulletproof jacket for papers ?"

@Karabo Modisane said:

"Everyone is mentioning that his married but they can't bring him to answer himself."

@Buyi laughed:

"Tell him to certify you girl."

@Uyanda_ complimented:

"That must be the 1st pretty cop I've seen in our country."

@Anne Mahlangu was charmed:

"What a beautiful man."

Lady charms a cop on Valentine's Day

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who hilariously serenaded a cop on Valentine's Day.

In the TikTok video she uploaded, @duduclemy is inside her car rocking Celine Dion's Love Doesn't Ask Why track. While this happens, the cop is standing outside the woman's car, next to her window, in his full uniform. He can be seen reacting with a soft smile to the serenade.

