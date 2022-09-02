One go-getter from Gauteng is all smiles after bagging employment as an intern school social worker

The lovely young lady, who studied for a Bachelor of Social Work degree, shared her fantastic news with online peeps

Well-wishes and sweet praises poured in for Palesa Moleme, with many folks congratulating the hun for the amazing milestone

A hard-working young lady residing in Gauteng is super amped about landing herself a job, sharing the fabulous news on LinkedIn.

Palesa Moleme is thrilled about bagging herself a new job. Image: Palesa Moleme/LinkedIn.

With the high rate of youth unemployment in South Africa, it is always so lovely to see young people excelling and bagging jobs that are aligned with their study areas.

Palesa Moleme obtained a qualification in social work from North-West University (NWU), with the babe landing a job as an intern school social worker. How amazing!

The young woman’s online read:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as an intern school social worker at the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET)!”

Lovely congratulatory messages poured in for the good sis, with several LinkedIn peeps excitedly wishing her well for the new chapter in her life.

Let’s take a look at some interesting comments from well-wishers:

Siphokazi Dlamini is over the moon:

“Congratulations, mama.”

Londiwe Maphisa reacted:

“Congratulations on your new post.”

Naledzani khumbelo Walter knows that Palesa can achieve amazing things and is destined for greatness:

“Best of luck with your new job.”

Thulani Msani added:

“Well done.”

