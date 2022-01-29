“Unbelievable Voice”: Inspiring Student Wows SA With Uplifting Vocal Performance

A local teenager has surprised Mzansi with her singing voice after a clip of her performance went viral on social media

The adorable songstress absolutely shut the house down while taking to the stage at her high school prize-giving event

Mzansi felt inspired by the performance and headed to the comments section to praise the hardworking little entertainer

A beautiful school pupil has impressed South Africans with her confident rendition of Andra Day's classic, "Rise Up". It seems the student, named Shardenay Thompson was performing at her schools Junior Prize Giving and definitely had the crowd feeling pumped up.

, Kloof High School shared the clip on their Facebook page.

"What an extraordinary performance by Shardenay Thompson, in this morning's Junior Prizegiving.

Well done Shardenay, you have made us proud," they captioned the heartfelt post.

South Africans were taken aback by Shardenay's extraordinary signing skill, especially at such a young age. The teenager made it through some impressive belts and high notes all without even breaking a sweat.

Check out some of the encouraging remarks from social media users:

Patricia Lynch said:

"Wow, an unbelievable voice! And the courage she has. Well done Shardenay."

Marion 'Mueller' Berry said:

"Awesome performance."

Kumarie Mogie Pillay said:

"You gave me goosebumps. Love the song, well done."

Karen Kohler said:

"Wow! What a beautiful, strong voice!!"

Meg MacCallum McHugh said:

"Wow! Just wow! That’s impressive!"

