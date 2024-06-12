You Can Choose Your Fabric”: Woman Plugs SA With R1500 Headboard

A local content creator told South African shoppers about a store that sells headboards for R1500

The woman added that the store, Trends Day To Day in Pretoria, also offers custom-made headboards where you can choose your desired fabric

Internet users loved that the woman plugged them with affordable furniture as well as other items needed around the house

A local woman plugged Mzansi with a R1500 headboard. Images: @nicolewocke_ / TikTok, @nicolewocke / Instagram

A woman plugged South Africans with a local store selling top-notch headboards for R1500.

Nicole Wocke, a lifestyle, fashion and travel content creator, took to her TikTok account (@nicolewocke_) to share what she found at Trends Day To Day in Pretoria.

Sharing that the store delivers across South Africa, Nicole showed viewers a look at a mustard yellow headboard and said:

"This headboard is even more luxurious in person. They do custom-made headboards where you can choose your fabric and design it yourself."

The micro-influencer also showed social media users affordable items such as carpets, bath and swim towels, vases, bed sets, pillows, blankets, curtains, and bath mats.

Nicole added:

"You can WhatsApp them and they will have any item couriered to you."

Netizens want in on the deal

Nicole's video reached many interested internet users who shared their excitement for the affordable prices the store had to offer.

@gabriellasegal wrote in the comment section:

"Brilliant. I love this. I want to go!"

The video reached its target market as @masegomokgabudi told Nicole:

"Nice plug. I want a headboard."

@ruu_2.0 said to the content creator:

"You put me on to it. I am texting them right now."

@carina_angel_frade, who had options to choose from, laughed and said:

"I need a grey one and a black one, just because."

Local woman affordably transforms her headboard

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who impressed netizens with her woodworking skills by remodelling her headboard.

In the clip, one can see a black headboard lying on the floor. As the video progresses, the young lady shows how she transformed her headboard. She cut out a piece of cloth and attached the fabric to the headboard, which amazed many people.

