A content creator showed off his brand package from Mr Price, featuring snacks, stationery, and the Salt V50 smartphone

The TikTok unboxing video gained massive traction because viewers were stunned that Mr Price had an affordable in-house phone

Many praised the company's expansion into tech and jokingly suggested it should venture into other industries like automobiles

A popular content creator recently received a delightful surprise from Mr Price—a brand package brimming with goodies!

TikTok user flaunts Mr Price gift

The treats included in the package were snacks, stationery, and the Salt V50 smartphone.

The guy @chawezi.banda eagerly unboxed the surprise package to show his TikTok followers. As he unveiled the goodies, his excitement was evident.

Video goes viral

The video amassed 889,000 views in a single day and highlighted the expansion of the retail giant's product offering. Viewers were pleasantly surprised by Mr Price's venture into smartphone production.

Mzansi raves about Mr Price's brand package

They expressed their amazement in the comments section. Many praised the retail giant for diversifying and providing affordable options for tech-savvy consumers.

@Linathi Sisipho suggested:

"They need to get into Mr Price properties."

@linachantele wrote:

"One step closer to a Mr Price car."

@MandyManyoni mentioned:

"That's why we love Mr Price, next time they’ll give us houses."

@ZenandeDiko posted:

"It’s how you’re more excited about the stationary for me."

@MinsoziMulotu stated:

"This the most wholesome unboxing. Their team been watching your videos."

@Thokozile.B commented:

"The crayon and a colouring book, ❤️ they understood the assignment."

@LightMakhanya said:

"Brands that does their research and then personalises your gift!"

@KuhlekwethuN added:

"This is the type of marketing we want from brands. Choose a content creator that can resonate with that product, congrats.❤️"

