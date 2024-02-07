TikTok user @ladique has impressed South Africans with her woodworking skills that left peeps speechless

In the video, the woman showcased how she transformed her headboard into a new yet stunning board

Netizens were amazed by the lady's fascination as they flooded her comment section with praising her for her creativity

A woman plugged her followers on how they could sleep in luxury without spending on a new headboard.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase how she had transformed her headboard. Image: @ladique



Young lady transforms headboard

A video shared on TikTok by @ladique has gathered 616.2 Kiverws, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, one can see a black headboard lying on the floor. As the video progresses, the young lady shows how she transformed her headboard. She cut out a piece of cloth and attached the fabric to the headboard, which amazed many people.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed with the young lady's woodwork

People were amazed by the lady's woodwork as they flooded her comment section praising her for her creativity.

Buhlebemvelo said:

"What is it that you can’t do."

Ilovefems shared:

"You inspire me. being a business owner, especially the kind that works with her hands and shows up 365 days a year, is not child's play."

Noxy wrote:

"You always teach us a lot of things. Syabonga."

Nolu_Mn added:

"Just got some inspo you the best."

