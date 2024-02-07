Global site navigation

South African Woman Showed Off How She Transformed Her Headboard in a TikTok Video
People

South African Woman Showed Off How She Transformed Her Headboard in a TikTok Video

by  Johana Mukandila
  • TikTok user @ladique has impressed South Africans with her woodworking skills that left peeps speechless
  • In the video, the woman showcased how she transformed her headboard into a new yet stunning board
  • Netizens were amazed by the lady's fascination as they flooded her comment section with praising her for her creativity

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A woman plugged her followers on how they could sleep in luxury without spending on a new headboard.

A TikTok video showed a young lady renovating her headborad.
A woman took to TikTok to showcase how she had transformed her headboard. Image: @ladique
Source: TikTok

Young lady transforms headboard

A video shared on TikTok by @ladique has gathered 616.2 Kiverws, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, one can see a black headboard lying on the floor. As the video progresses, the young lady shows how she transformed her headboard. She cut out a piece of cloth and attached the fabric to the headboard, which amazed many people.

Read also

Mzansi woman's big girl purchase unveiled in TikTok video at Auto World dealership

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA impressed with the young lady's woodwork

People were amazed by the lady's woodwork as they flooded her comment section praising her for her creativity.

Buhlebemvelo said:

"What is it that you can’t do."

Ilovefems shared:

"You inspire me. being a business owner, especially the kind that works with her hands and shows up 365 days a year, is not child's play."

Noxy wrote:

"You always teach us a lot of things. Syabonga."

Nolu_Mn added:

"Just got some inspo you the best."

Mzansi inspired by woman’s DIY skills who build custom made furnitures

Briefly News previously reported on a TikTok user, @Cphumer, who is popular on social media because of her superb artistry. The young woman trended for her metamorphosis on a cracked and chipped TV stand. The video had over 140K views and 15K likes in a day.

Read also

Durban woman's amapiano dance goes viral on TikTok, SA laughs

The transformation of the furniture item, as well as her exceptional carpentry skills, astounded netizens. The lady requested that people view her video and

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel