South African Woman Showed Off How She Transformed Her Headboard in a TikTok Video
- TikTok user @ladique has impressed South Africans with her woodworking skills that left peeps speechless
- In the video, the woman showcased how she transformed her headboard into a new yet stunning board
- Netizens were amazed by the lady's fascination as they flooded her comment section with praising her for her creativity
A woman plugged her followers on how they could sleep in luxury without spending on a new headboard.
Young lady transforms headboard
A video shared on TikTok by @ladique has gathered 616.2 Kiverws, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, one can see a black headboard lying on the floor. As the video progresses, the young lady shows how she transformed her headboard. She cut out a piece of cloth and attached the fabric to the headboard, which amazed many people.
SA impressed with the young lady's woodwork
People were amazed by the lady's woodwork as they flooded her comment section praising her for her creativity.
Buhlebemvelo said:
"What is it that you can’t do."
Ilovefems shared:
"You inspire me. being a business owner, especially the kind that works with her hands and shows up 365 days a year, is not child's play."
Noxy wrote:
"You always teach us a lot of things. Syabonga."
Nolu_Mn added:
"Just got some inspo you the best."
