A local businessman, Lekau Sehoana, has headed online to celebrate exactly two years in the local shoe manufacturing business

The impressive SA entrepreneur has amassed 15 stores and 116 employees since his short time in the game

Mzansi social media users headed to the comments section, making especially sure to compliment Sehoana on his major achievement

Thriving businessman, Lekau Sehoana has headed online to celebrate two years in the sneakers game. The owner of Drip Footwear is the brain behind impressive million rand deals with big local brands and musicians such as Cassper Nyovest.

This entrepreneur has been in the shoe business for the last two years. Images: lekausehoana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Twitter account, @LekauSehoana shared the good news with Mzansi.

"I sold the first pair of Drip on this day 2 years ago. We have since grown the brand to 15 Stores and 116 Employees. Please help me wish @DripFootwear more trading Years. #DripTurns2," h captioned the inspirational post.

The inspiring recollection of Sehoana's two-year journey to success definitely left Mzansi feeling encouraged. Many even took to the comments section and asked for a free pair of cool shoes.

Check out some of the comments below:

@ThobekaNtshayza said:

"5 kicks nyana for giveaways to celebrate the 2 years of trading? One for me please."

@Nthapeleng__ said:

"Respect your pace of scaling. It takes other businesses ten years to scale like this. You making blacks proud."

@DorcusNyambi said:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Dripfootwear."

@Ref_Marokana said:

@Lethabo_Shawn27 s(NW), made my first visit to one of @DRIPFootWear stores yesterday. O spanne mfethu. Congratulations and keep inspiring! #DripTurns2."

@Lethabo_Shawn27 said:

"Inspired, More growth for you & the brand!! Continue building, moving forward & changing lives."

@Sanda_Mvulana said:

"Local is lekker. May the Township dream continue to grow."

Sisters inherit mum’s business skills, own all McDonald’s restaurants in the city

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that two sisters Nicole Enearu and Kerri Harper-Howie, are business owners in Compton, California, owning every single McDonald's diner in the area.

The two have been left to operate the business by their mother, Patricia Williams, who started running the franchises back in the 1980s.

According to NBCLX, the sister's parents started the franchise but their mother bought their father's shares from the business when they got a divorce.

Kerri said their mother had to work hard to secure loans, and she started expanding from one to five restaurants by 1995. The sisters left their jobs with Nicole being a social worker and Kerri a lawyer and took a chance in the business. In 2019, their mother retired and left them to continue the legacy.

Nicole said they work and live in the community and try to be engaged with them by, for example, providing necessities for school kids.

The sisters credit their mother for what they have been able to achieve, and their only hope is to live up to the legacy she built.

Source: Briefly.co.za