@Cedii_xx is making Alberton and the wider South Africa proud after receiving her second university degree

She completed her studies for her second qualification at the reputable University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)

After sharing the good news on social media, her post blew up and has thousands of likes that are increasing by the minute

A stunning lady from Alberton is celebrating her second university degree. Yes, she now has two tertiary qualifications and she is letting the world know. The young double-graduate goes by the handle, @Cedii_xx, and she has over 3500 Twitter followers who are celebrating this amazing accomplishment with her.

It's exciting times for beautiful double graduate, Cedi. Image: Cedi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post which she captioned:

"Another one in the bag!"

@Cedii_xx looked stunning in her gold graduation dress and with her beautiful hairstyle and radiant smile. The post is receiving major love from Mzansi with close to 500 retweets and over 15 000 likes.

Let's dive into the congratulatory comments

@sontshatsham:

"Bravo girl. You are one of a kind."

@SthabisoDwala:

"Congratulations lento enhle."

@MalebzaMtshali:

"Congratulations MoGul."

@RoriRaw:

"Ayyye congratulations Cedi."

@boitumelo_zw:

"What's better than one? TWO! Congratulations."

@Vuvu__M:

"Congratulations Cedii."

@Shwe_Gabriela:

"Congratulations mama!"

@KNtheledi:

Congratulations Lesedi!!! You always had the finest drip. God bless you and wishing you all the success in the world!

@__greyyyy:

"Congratulations you look so beautiful too."

Source: Briefly.co.za