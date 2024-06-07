South African gospel star Thinah Zungu and his family were robbed at gunpoint in their home

The star shared that the robbery happened in the early hours of the morning while they were sleeping

Thinah said that the robbers took valuables that were worth more than R500K and his BMW X5, which was recovered

Gospel star Thinah Zungu was robbed at gunpoint. Image: @thinahzungu

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's gospel singer Thinah Zungu and his family recently got robbed at their home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Thinah Zungu got robbed valuables worth over R500K and his BMW X5

The man of cloth made headlines once again on social after he broke his silence regarding his steamy scene on eVOD's Mother Of All.

Recently, the singer was robbed of valuables worth over R500K and also took his BMW X5, which was later recovered.

According to ZiMoja, Zungu mentioned that they got robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of the morning while he and his family were asleep.

He said:

He said: dent happened around 00:30 to 01:00 and we were all at the house, I have never been robbed in my life. So, I am hurt. I work so hard for my family, preaching about changing lives but the same people who we motivate are the ones who have the guts to come into my home and rob us."

Thinah, however, was thankful that they came out alive and nobody got hurt during the robbery.

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about the incident on their Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thinah being robbed

Many netizens shared their thoughts on Thinah Zungu being robbed at his home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. See some of the comments below:

@Dingswayo_N commented:

"You have been bragging so much and you invited those thieves now ...You buy a TV you post it ayy."

@ronaldanele wrote:

"Once upon a time beka sichomela lodoti."

@ta_marah7 replied:

"Ain't God supposed to save him, clearly they are praising a nonexistent thing."

@LovethL45957 responded:

"At least no one died."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"The devil works overtime."

@IbhozaN mentioned:

"Sometimes posting your achievements on social media invites these criminals."

Thinah finishes building his house

In other entertainment news, Briefly News wrote that gospel star Thinah Zungu has finally completed building his house. He has been working on his new home since last year.

He posted on the progress of the building back in October. Although there was some progress, the house was far from complete, and painting had yet to begin. Fans are thrilled for the humble muso, who encouraged his fans not to waste their money renting properties when they can own their own.

