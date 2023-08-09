Six KZN learners have tragically died after a routines school trip ended in a devastating bus crash

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube I said the province is mourning the loss of the bright young souls

An investigation has been launched to uncover the cause of the crash, and the KZN premier has called for it to be undertaken swiftly

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has expressed her sincerest condolences after the school trip ended in tragedy on Tuesday, 8 August.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has conveyed her deepest condolences after six high school students died in a devastating bus crash. Image: Darren Stewart & Berezko

Source: Getty Images

A bus transporting Grade 10 and 11 students from Mchitheki Secondary School overturned on the R618 near the Hluhluwe Game Reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. The devastating crash resulted in the deaths of six learners and the injury of 35 other people.

KZN learners die on school trip to Durban

According to The Witness, The learners were on their way To Durban for an educational tour when the tragedy struck.

Premier Dude-Ncube issued a mournful statement about the incident. The premier said:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of these bright young souls whose lives were cut short in such a devastating manner.”

KZN Premier calls for speedy investigation

Dube-Ncube also called For a speedy investigation into the tragic bus crash. The NEC for transport community safety and liaison Sipho Hlomuka Law enforcement agencies To swiftly investigate what caused the accident much to do there anyways approval, The Citizen reported.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport in the Department of Education are working in tandem to provide the grieving families, pupils, and affected schools with any necessary assistance.

