Police Investigating Video of Women Being Violently Turned Away From Station

A video has surfaced of two women being violently kicked out of a police station after allegedly trying to open a hijacking case

The women were allegedly beaten a sprayed with pepper spray by police officers who refused to serve them

They have shared their experiences and videos on social media which have since gone viral and police are investigating the incident

A disturbing video is doing to the rounds on social media of women allegedly trying to report a hijacking at Motherwell police station.

The SAPS has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the incident. The police did not want to speculate on the matter until the investigation has run its course according to News24.

Sinalo Phambaniso was allegedly beaten by the police after they refused to open a case. Photo credit: mia_pums

The videos

Warning the following content might upset sensitive viewers.

The incident

Yusuf Abramjee, @Abramjee, shared the video and an alleged post from the victims saying that they were allegedly beaten up and that the police used pepper spray on them.

They said that they tried to open a case but the police officers refused to listen and started swearing at them.

The victim speaks out

Sinalo Phambaniso was one of the victims in the video and told News24 that they were allegedly hijacked at gunpoint and that this had happened before the 23:00 curfew.

Phambaniso said that the police officers refused to open a case and were extremely rude and violent and forced them out of the police station according to The Citizen.

She posted another video on Instagram to show that she and her friend were not disrespectful towards the police when trying to open a case.

"For those who think we were disrespectful before the assault this is how we tried to file a police report and they did not wanna listen... And started swearing at us which was when we started a live video coz it just got heated out of nowhere. After we said we stay at Summerstrand they retaliated on some they won't take us home we should get out of the police station.. Throwing all kinds of swearing names got us angry as they physically assaulted us... Our eyes are a mess right now from the pepper spray."

