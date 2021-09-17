A mysterious fire broke out at the Wallmansthal vehicle depot in Pretoria and resulted in the destruction of over 200 military vehicles

The cause of the fire is unknown but the military suspects that it originated outside the military base at an informal settlement

The true cost of the blaze is still being calculated but the military spokesperson said most of the vehicles were beyond repair before the fire

Pretoria - Over 200 military vehicles were consumed by fire at Wallmansthal vehicle depot in Pretoria.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is believed to have broken out at around 19:00 hours on Thursday evening.

More than 200 military vehicles were caught in a catastrophic fire at Wallmansthal military vehicle depot in Pretoria. Photo credit: @CliffShiko

Source: Twitter

TimesLIVE reported that both the Sinoville Firefighting Association and Apies River rural fire protection association fought the fire until the early hours of Friday morning.

The true extent of the damage is still being assessed but what is known is that over 200 vehicles including Nyalas were destroyed. The Citizen reported that the fire did not injury anyone.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi stated that the military suspects that the fire started in an informal settlement and spread to the base.

Most of the vehicles that were caught up in the fire were beyond repair or seldomly used.

