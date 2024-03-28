The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan’s threats to a parliamentary committee was brushed aside

This was after Gordhan sent a letter to the committee threatening them with legal action for the committee reporting irregularities in the SAA sale

The committee slammed Gordhan and accused him of being disrespectful and throwing tantrums

Gordhan threatened to go to court because a committee wanted to report the SAA sale to the SIU. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PARLIAMENT – The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, was slammed by the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, which accused him of throwing tantrums and being disrespectful. This was after Gordhan threatened the committee with legal action.

Gordhan threatens Parliament’s portfolio committee

According to The Citizen, the committee met on 27 March to discuss and adopt a report about the failed SAA sale to Takatso Consortium. This was after Gordhan announced that the sale was off because of allegations of irregularities.

Parliament slams Gordhan

The Economic Freedom Fighters' MP Nqobile Mhlongo was furious that Gordhan was hesitant to hand over key documents and asking MPs about the South African Airways to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements. He also slammed him for sending a letter to the committee threatening to take legal action against them.

“If the minister feels that he should take this committee report to court for review, he is more than welcome to do so,” he said.

“We believe this report must be adopted, and we want the Special Investigating Unit to investigate this deal. We’re not going to play that game. Therefore, it is best to hand over the matter to the authorities.”

The committee adopted the report, which will be sent to the National Assembly.

South Africans laugh at Gordhan

Netizens on Facebook mocked Gordhan’s attempt to take legal action against the committee.

Iqbal Mota said:

“This one has lost it completely.”

Charles Papago Charlene said:

“What is he hiding?”

Sandra Cunningham said:

“Sounds like he’s afraid they will find something.”

Jongikhaya Ngcebetsha said:

“This Takatso deal is a blight in this man’s legacy. What a shame.”

Ronald Nyathi asked:

“Why would he even contemplate such a dumb move?”

