State Capture: Zondo Commission Welcomes Zuma ConCourt Ruling

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the ConCourt ruling was significant as it sends a message that there are consequences to disobeying court orders

Former President Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months for being in contempt of court by refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission

The Constitutional Court criticised the former president's disregard of the rule of law, stating such disregard had not been seen before

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following former President Jacob Zuma's prison sentence, the Zondo Commission applauded it as a redemption of the rule of law.

In a statement issued by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, he said that the judgement is of great importance to the rule of law as it upholds the Constitution, according to the Mail & Guardian.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says former President Jacob Zuma's sentencing will send a strong message to those who chose to defy the rule of law. Images: Veli Nhlapo & Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The commission views the judgment as one of great importance for the rule of law, the principle of equality before the law, the primacy of our Constitution and the protection of our constitutional democracy,” read the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to EWN, there has been criticism geared towards the Zondo Commission with some saying that the commission abused its access to the court. They claimed that taking Zuma to the Constitutional Court, whose decision cannot be appealed, without giving him the opportunity to correct his actions was unconstitutional.

Former President Jacob Zuma was found to be in contempt of court and was sentenced to 15 months in prison as a result.

In its decision, the Constitutional Court stated that it had never seen such disregard for the authority of the judiciary before, and it criticised Zuma for his actions.

The Zondo commission emphasised that the judgment against Zuma sent a powerful message that there are consequences for anyone who chooses to ignore summonses and court orders.

SA lawyer Richard Spoor feels for Jacob Zuma: “He deserves a pardon”

Briefly News reported that a lawyer named Richard Spoor ruffled many feathers and has many people nodding in agreement after he shared a post about Jacob Zuma and his recently-decided 15-month jail sentence.

Spoor says Zuma is too old to spend so much time behind bars.

"Jacob Zuma deserves a pardon. He is 78 years old and has been poorly advised, mainly by people who sought only to exploit him for their own ends. 15 months in prison is like a death sentence for him. It is very harsh. Cyril must act.

"Carl Niehaus, Schabir Shaik, Julius Malema, Atul Gupta and Dali Mpofu are fine examples of self-interested exploitation of Jacob Zuma. Add to that all the RET fanboys who traded on their proximity to him. See, M Gigaba and a dozen other cabinet ministers and premiers," the post reads.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za