Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Edward Zuma, has come out firing after the highest court in the land handed down a 15-month sentence on the former statesman

Zuma was found guilty of being in contempt of court and has since been handed a 15-month jail term with five days from 29 June to hand himself over to authorities

Zuma's failure to comply with an order from SA's apex court to testify before the state capture inquiry has spurred the wheels of justice into motion, months after he stood in defiance against the request

Jacob Zuma today learnt his fate at the Constitutional Court but his son, Edward Zuma, has taken a defiant stance on the outcome, declaring he would have to be "killed" if authorities want to get to his father.

The country's highest court has imposed a 15-month prison term on the elderly former statesman for his failure to follow an order to testify before the state capture inquiry earlier in the year.

There has been massive reaction to the Constitutional Court's judgement after the apex court imposed a 15-month prison term on the former statesman. Image: Simon Maina/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Edward's comments come following the imposing of a 15-month prison sentence on the former president on contempt of court charges. He was speaking to reporters outside the Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

It has also been reported that Zuma, now 79, has five days to hand himself over to law enforcement, according to eNCA. The younger Zuma did not mince his words as he said that drastic measures would have to be taken before this can be carried out.

"As Edward Zuma, I think my position has been known, and I still maintain my position that whatever decisions are taken by law enforcement agencies of this country, they will have to kill me first before such thing is implemented," he said.

"I will lay down my life for president Zuma. They are not going to take him to prison when I'm still alive. They will have to kill me first, I insist on that."

Duduzile Zuma confirms Zuma will hand himself over to Nkandla police

Zuma was handed his sentence of a 15-month jail term on Tuesday, 29 June. Zuma will, according to his daughter, be handing himself over in Nkandla.

Briefly News recently reported that Zuma's sentencing relates to his refusal to appear before the Zondo Commission after the Constitutional Court ordered him to appear.

Zuma defied the ruling and refused to appear unless the chairperson of the Commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recused himself. The former president was also ordered to pay the cost of the two counsels.

Source: Briefly.co.za