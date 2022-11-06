Elon Musk has been making major changes since his recent takeover of the social media platform, Twitter

The South African-born billionaire has been slammed after a former employee who worked at the company for five years shared the email he got when he was being fired

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the post; some have told the man to seek legal help

A former Twitter employee has shared the email that was sent to him when his contract was terminated after five years at the social media company.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to an email shared by a sacked Twitter employee. Image: Getty Images and TikTok.

Source: UGC

The new Twitter owner Elon Musk has revealed that he will make major changes after his takeover. The South African-born billionaire has been sacking employees, from top management to the bottom of the ranks.

Taking to TikTok, a former employee shared that he was laid off from his job without warning after five years at the company. The former employee, identified as Matt Shaver, shared the email he received from the new HR manager alongside a hilarious meme of Elon Musk's face.

Social media users couldn't believe it was real. Some thought it could be a joke, while others said the former employee must sue Elon Musk.

@Ipoudre wrote:

"So Twitter is using Gmail? I’m confused…. I don’t think this is real."

@Mighty Oak commented:

"If only Twitter employees had gathered together in some kind of group to collectively bargain in solidarity "

@ticbat9 added:

"With that wall and that ceiling, I'm gonna take a wild guess and say you didn't work at Twitter ."

@Wheels noted:

"Every employee fired needs to go for wrongful terminal and take unemployment."

@waltpopailo2 said:

"California is an at-will state, which means that an employer can fire you for any reason at any time, with or without cause."

Source: Briefly News