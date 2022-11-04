Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray believes more bodies could be recovered at a Krugersdorp mine

This comes after 21 bodies of alleged illegal miners were found at the mine earlier this week

Investigations into what happened to the deceased are still ongoing, but authorities speculate that they could have drowned

KRUGERSDORP - Mogale City Mayor Tyrone Gray says there is a possibility authorities will find more bodies buried near the Amatshe mine in Krugersdorp, in the West of Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, 21 bodies believed to be illegal miners were discovered at the mine. Gray explained that the discovery of more bodies could not be ruled out.

Speaking on eNCA, Gary stated they had no indication of how many more bodies they would find buried.

"There is a possibility, however, now we do not know what the quantum of that figure is. This is simply an idea that has been reported on that the volume of individuals operating in the areas was more than the 21 that have been recovered," said Gary.

On Wednesday, 3 November, police were called to the site after 19 bodies were found. Two more bodies were found on Thursday, not far from where the other discovery was made.

According to SowetanLIVE, while the police are still investigating the scene and searching the area, it is believed that the illegal miners' cause of death could have been drowning.

The zama zamas could have been trapped underground due to heavy rains on Tuesday, 2 November, which made it difficult to exit the narrow tunnels. The Krugersdorp police say there is no sign of foul play.

