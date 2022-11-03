Gauteng police have made some gruesome discoveries in Krugersdorp over the last two days

On Wednesday, 2 November, 19 bodies belonging to zama zamas were found near a mine shaft, followed by the discovery of two more bodies in an open mine the next day

Police suspect the 19 bodies were moved from the shaft where the two other bodies were found after the zama zamas died

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

KRUGERSDORP - Gauteng police have discovered 21 bodies belonging to suspect zama zamas in and around an active mine shaft in Krugersdorp.

Police discovered the bodies of 21 dead zama zama in and around an open mine shaft in Krugersdorp. Image: Morapedi Mashashe & Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

19 bodies were discovered on Wednesday, 2 November, when officers were told that the illegal miner's bodies were found near one of the active mines in the area.

The police discovered two more bodies in an open mine shaft on Thursday morning, 3 November. These bodies were reportedly found not far from where the previous 19 bodies were discovered, eNCA reported.

According to police spokesperson Brenda Muridili, there is no indication that the zama zamas were murdered however authorities believe that the 19 bodies were moved to the location where they were discovered, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Muridili added that the police face the challenge of proving that the 19 bodies were moved. The spokesperson claimed that an extensive investigation would reveal that the bodies could have been moved out of the mine shaft where the other two bodies were found.

South Africans react to the gruesome discovery of the zama zama bodies

Confused about what caused 21 Zama Zama's mass death, South Africans are calling for answers.

Below are some reactions:

@azaniano asked:

"Can someone call Mabhereza Cele to come and explain?"

@Bongani_MKJ claimed:

"I have my own theory of what could have happened here, but I hope the police will get on top of this matter."

@ttnthane questioned:

"Is this a clandestine operation? The human toll should be a stain on our collective consciousness"

Is the alleged Zama Zama “kingpin” South African? Magistrate’s Court debated validity of citizenship

In another story, Briefly News reported that one of the accused in the zama zama kingpin case swore up and down that he was a South African Citizen in the Carletonville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 19 October.

Dumisa Moyo, who was arrested with five others in connection with illegal mining, told the court that he was born in Bongani Regional Hospital in Welkom and had lived in South Africa his whole life.

Immigration officer Mothusi Letsogo contradicted Moyo's claims telling the court that in 2020 he investigated the ID of the accused and suspects that Moyo obtained the documentation fraudulently and through misrepresentation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News