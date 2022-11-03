The Krugersdorp death toll has risen to 21 after police discovered two more bodies on Thursday, 3 November

The bodies were found near the same area where 19 bodies of suspected illegal miners were on Wednesday, 2 November

The men were believed to have been trapped at the unsupervised mine shaft following heavy rain that led to flooding

KRUGERSDORP - Two more bodies of suspected illegal miners (zama zamas) were discovered at a Krugersdorp mine on Thursday, 3 November.

The Krugersdorp death toll has risen to 21. Image: Athol Moralee

Source: Getty Images

Police recovered 19 bodies following heavy rain that led to flooding on Wednesday, 2 November.

The men were believed to have been trapped at the unsupervised mine shaft. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the area, and police presence is visible.

The death toll has risen to 21 people. According to an eNCA journalist, the SAPS Search and Rescue team members recovered the two bodies.

The bodies were found nearby where the other victims were found. The deaths sent shockwaves throughout the area.

A businessman told EWN that the illegal mining is continuing despite Police Minister Bheki Cele vowing to improve police presence.

Citizens disturbed by deaths:

@Kagiso_Morena said:

“This has become the norm in Krugersdorp, illegal miners have different groups and always fight for territory. They then move the dead bodies to different spots just so they can’t be traced back to the original crime scene.”

@PretoriaProudly commented:

“Gangs fighting amongst themselves since they are heavily armed. Bheki Cele did nothing there.”

19 Dead bodies of alleged zama zamas found in Krugersdorp

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Gauteng police are investigating murder cases after 19 bodies believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) were discovered in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 2 November.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili stated that SAPS Krugerdorp received a call about the bodies near an active mine at around 3pm.

Muridili explained that it seems as though the bodies were moved from a primary location and then dumped at the mine, according to SABC News.

