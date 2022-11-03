The Gauteng police have launched investigations after 19 bodies were found in Krugersdorp on Wednesday afternoon, 2 November

The deceased bodies were dumped at an active mine and are believed to be illegal miners

Some South Africans have pointed out that such news has become the norm and no longer shocks them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KRUGERSDORP - The Gauteng police are investigating murder cases after 19 bodies believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners) were discovered in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 2 November.

Police Say No Foul Play Suspected in Krugersdorp After 19 Bodies of Alleged Illegal Miners Were Found

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili stated that SAPS Krugerdorp received a call about the bodies near an active mine at around 3pm.

Muridili explained that it seems as though the bodies were moved from a primary location and then dumped at the mine, according to SABC News.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased were moved and placed where they were discovered," said Muridili.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to EWN, zama zamas are known to dump fellow illegal miners' bodies who were killed in mining incidents. Brigadier Happy Xaba stated that there seemed to be no foul play in the case of the 19 deceased bodies.

A forensic team is still investigating the scene.

"The investigation is continuing and the inquest docket is registered. If there is anything to be followed up, then the forensic team that was there from national office will continue with it," said Xaba.

Krugersdorp has been in the news quite a lot lately after eight women were brutally assaulted by alleged zama zamas during a music video shoot. The assault sparked anger in the community who decided to protest and chase zama zamas out of their neighbourhood.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the discovery of 19 bodies in Krugersdorp:

@Gobetse_M said:

"The sad thing is that this is not shocking anymore; we’re used to counting dead bodies."

@Dineo70901953 said:

"That’s what happens when the government is in control of nothing and they do nothing!"

@Bongeka___ said:

"There is always a new body found in Krugersdorp every week. The media just doesn’t report on it. Last month 5 bodies were found. Sometime in October, we watched the ‍♀️ carry a body from the closed mines 2 the open road. Those guys are still operating & now they are back in full force."

@WarrenB_Cgger said:

"We are getting used to it now, it's no longer something to frown about. Welcome to gangster paradise."

@mponts7 said:

"I can't believe SAPS is really failing dismally in this illegal mining thing."

West Rand residents vow to continue targeting zama zamas unless government steps up to the challenge

Briefly News previously reported that as the unrest in Kagiso continues, residents have warned authorities that they will continue to fight against zama zamas (illegal miners) until the government takes responsibility for its shortcomings and does what it's been elected to do.

These warnings were echoed by protest action in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, when community members targeted the homes of alleged zama zamas.

According to TimesLIVE, Mohlakeng residents ransacked two homes that were close to mine shafts and burnt shacks in Extension 11. The mob proceeded to demolish back rooms on the property and burn beds, tools and other belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News